1. Head to Walton

Walton Rural Life Center will hold its 12th annual Fall Festival & Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 in downtown Walton.

The fire department will be serving a breakfast of biscuits and gravy from 7:30 to 10 a.m. A bike/wagon parade starts the event off at 10 a.m. All are welcome to be a part of it. Just bring your wheels. There will be activities for both adults and kids including a corn hole tournament, fire hose tug of war, tractor pedal pull and money scramble to name a few. The Walton Rural Life Center will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs with all the fixings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More than 50 vendor booths are expected and there will be an antique/classic car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show downtown.

2. Play games

A family game night will be held from 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Newton Recreation Center, 415 N. Poplar St. Board games, puzzles, life-size board games and more will be available. Admission is free.

3. Learn about Alzheimer's

Newton Presbyterian Manor will host the "Just Ask" series for caregivers of Alzheimer's patients. The three-week series will start Oct. 3 and will meet at the Manor on Thursdays through Oct. 17. Discussion themes are "Early Stage," "Middle Stage" and "Late Stage." The presentations are free. Register by calling Noelle Dickinson at 316-283-5400 or email ndickinson@pmma.org.

4. A food and craft fair

The annual Arts & Crafts and Food Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 421 S. Ash. The event will feature craft vendors and tacos ($3) and burritos ($3.50). Admission is free.

5. Live music

Ian Gingrich will perform on the piano from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 2 at Moxie Bar & Grill, 1420 Old Main. There is no cover charge.