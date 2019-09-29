Retirement is an interesting concept that has been a part of our culture since the late 19th century. The earliest history of the word goes back to 13 B.C. when the Roman emperor, Augustus, began paying pensions to Roman Legionnaires who had served 20 years.

Keep in mind the average life span was 30 to 40 years. Good bet for the emperor!

The literal meaning is to "leave company and go to bed." Retirement, or the practice of leaving one's job or ceasing to work after reaching a certain age, has been adopted by countries all over the world. The U.S. Congress passed the Social Security Act in 1935 to provide benefits to retirees based on their earnings history, and Franklin Roosevelt signed it into law.

The typical life expectancy in 1935 was 61 years. The magic number of 65 meant that the Federal Government would only need to pay an average of four years, not unlike Augustus’ plan.

Needless to say we are living much longer and not only are we concerned about finances but what we will do with the time we have left.

I want to introduce a new way of framing that word “retired." Like the retread put on a worn-out tire, we could be “re-tired” and live out another life of productivity and adventure.

Merriam-Webster says, “retread is to bond a new surface to a worn tire or something made or done again especially in a slightly altered form or remake.” I love this definition of re-tirement. With some new tread, we can reinvent ourselves, re-create a new career, restore our sense of value and contribution.

Also, we can rest when we choose! Some retirees work because they need to financially, but second careers can be the most rewarding.

We dare not settle for the rocking chair too soon or our health will be seriously jeopardized. Staying active is the most important health factor after 60.

In the ’30s and ‘40s, the vast majority of workers labored in agriculture or manufacturing, so when 65 came they were happy to ‘rest’ for their remaining years. But for most of us today we’ve spent our working years at desk jobs, and while we might have become bored and/or stressed with work, our bodies are not necessarily physically depleted.

Let’s not "leave company and go to bed." Let’s make our plans to get some new tread and take to the highways of life.

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.