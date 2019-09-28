Two arrested on meth distribution

DODGE CITY — Two arrests were made this week in connection with a lengthy investigation involving the alleged distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine in the Dodge City area.

According to Dodge City Police Chief Drew Francis, Danny Del Real, of Import Automotive, was arrested on two federal warrants.

“Del Real had a federal arrest warrant alleging six counts of distribution of methamphetamine and was taken into custody without incident,” Francis said in a news release. “The investigation was a year-long group effort by the agencies involved. Without the cooperation of all involved, the operation would not have been possible.

“The Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Gray County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the two search warrants as well.”

According to Francis, along with the Dodge City Police Department, the agencies involved in the investigation were the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Homeland Security, Kansas Department of Alcohol Beverage Control, the Kansas Highway Patrol, and the Kansas Department of Revenue.

Then on Wednesday, the Dodge City Police Department and Ford County Sheriff’s Office served an arrest warrant on a second suspect involved in the case.

According to Francis, Pete Avila was arrested on state charges alleging distribution of methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and unlawful acts involving proceeds derived from a drug transaction.