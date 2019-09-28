It’s not often that internationals come to Thresher Stadium, but the Oklahoma Wesleyan women’s team had one Saturday in a 4-0 KCAC win over Bethel College in KCAC play.

Nekesa Marjolen scored three goals with an assist to lead the 5-2 Eagles.

In late August and early September, Marjolen was called up to the Kenyan National team for a Confederation of African Football second-round women’s Olympic qualifying series against Malawi, which the Kenyans won 5-3 on aggregate.

Rayssa Neres Souza added a goal with an assist.

Bethel falls to 4-3-1, 0-1-1 in KCAC play.

“We’re a young team and I wish we would have come out and played like we did in the last 30 minutes,” Bethel coach Alex Hagan said. “We were asking ourselves too many questions and questioning the game plan. We put it together and played much better at the end, and it showed.”

Bethel was outshot 25-4, 14-2 on goal. Ashtyn Brown had 10 saves in goal for Bethel. Aryza Olague had two saves for OWU, 2-0 in KCAC play.

Bethel got its first shot on goal 35 seconds into the game. The Threshers’ second shot came with a minute to play.

“It’s hard to give up a goal in the first five minutes like that because it makes it that much harder to get back in the game,” Hagan said.

Bethel hosts 6-1 Southwestern at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“We match up in the conference really well,” Hagan said. “I think we can still do well.”

Okla.Wes.;2;2;—4

Bethel;0;0;—0

1. OW Rayssa Neres Souza (Nekesa Marjolen) 2:18

2. OW Marjolen (Neres Soza) 23:54

3. OW Marjolen (unassisted) 49:50

4. OW Marjolen (Audrey Claybrook) 81:40

Total shots — OW 11-14—25, BC 1-3—4. Shots on goal — OW 6-8—14, BC 1-1—2. Saves — OW: Aryza Olague (W) 1-1—2. BC: Ashtyn Brown (L) 4-6—10. Corner kicks — OW 1, BC 0. Fouls — OW 9, BC 4. Offside — OW 5, BC 1. Cautions — OW: Cloe Raimundo Johnson 84:52.