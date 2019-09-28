Class 3A, District 5

(Central Kansas League)

Hesston 35, Smoky Valley 8

HESSTON — Jacob Eilert passed for 207 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Hesston High School Swathers to a 35-8 Central Kansas League win over rival Smoky Valley Friday in Hesston.

The game was the district opener for both teams.

Eilert hit 12 of 17 passes with an interception. He carried the ball 10 times. Max Arnold added 53 yards rushing and a touchdown. Ben Bollinger and Braden Esau each caught a touchdown pass. Brady Cox had four catches for 85 yards.

Hesston led 20-0 at the half.

For Smoky Valley, 1-3 overall and in league play, Trey Kennedy had 103 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Hesston is 4-0 overall and in league play and plays Friday at unbeaten Halstead.

Smoky Val.;0;0;0;8;—8

Hesston;7;13;8;7;—35

Scoring

1q. H Esau 20-yd. pass from J.Eilert (Nelson kick) 1:42

2q. H J.Eilert 1-yd. run (kick failed) 8:16

2q. H J.Eilert 17-yd. run (Nelson kick) 3:20

3q. H M.Arnold 4-yd. run (J.Eilert run) 5:42

4q. SV Kennedy 65-yd. run (Wilson run) 9:26

4q. H Bollinger 4-yd. pass from J.Eilert (Nelson kick) 9:38

Team stats

;SV;Hes.

First downs;10;20

Rushing-yards;34-165;35-183

Passing yards;31;207

Comp-att-int;3-9-1;12-18-1

Punts-avg.;5-34.2;2-24.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;1-5;7-55

Time of poss.;22:01;28:21

Individual stats

RUSHING — Smoky Valley: Kennedy 13-103, Wilson 14-34, Sjogren 5-26, Peters 2-2. Hesston: J.Eilert 10-82, M.Arnold 15-53, N.Arnold 3-34, R.Eilert 5-8, Cox 2-6.

PASSING — Smoky Valley: Lucas 3-9-0, 31 yds. Hesston: J.Eilert 12-17-1, 207 yds.; R.Eilert 0-1-0, 0 yds.

RECEIVING — Smoky Valley: Sjogren 1016, Kennedy 1-10, Lysell-Stewart 1-5. Hesston: Cox 4-85, Bollinger 3-55, Esau 2-37, Slater 2-16, Schilling 1-14.

Missed field goals — none.

Halstead 44, Rock Creek 38

ST. GEORGE — Lakin Farmer hit a 16-yard pass to Carter Hiebert late in the fourth quarter to hand the Halstead Dragons a 44-38 Class 3A district win over Rock Creek Friday in St. George.

Halstead led 28-12 at the half, but Rock Creek rallied to take a one-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Farmer rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Scott Grider rushed for 83 yards and two touchdowns. Kaden Kraus rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

For Rock Creek, 1-3, Charlie Killingsworth hit three touchdown passes. Brooks Whaley rushed for two touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass and returned a kickoff 99 yards for a score.

Halstead is 4-0 and hosts Hesston at 7 p.m. Friday.

Halstead;18;12;0;14;—44

Rock Creek;0;12;13;13;—38

Scoring

1q. H Farmer 21-yd. run (conversion failed)

1q. H Kraus 4-yd. run (conversion failed)

1q. H Farmer 56-yd. run (conversion failed)

2q. H S.Grider 3-yd. run (conversion failed)

2q. RC Plummer 63-yd. pass from Killingsworth (conversion failed)

2q. H Kraus 27-yd. pass from Farmer (kick failed)

2q. RC Whaley 99-yd. kickoff return (conversion failed)

3q. RC Whaley 4-yd. run (Golden kick)

3q. RC Whaley 43-yd. pass from Killingsworth (conversion failed)

4q. RC LaRoque 25-yd. pass from Killingsworth (conversion failed)

4q. H S.Grider 14-yd. run (S.Grider run)

4q. RC Whaley 2-yd. run (Golden kick)

4q. H Hiebert 16-yd. pass from Farmer (conversion failed)

Halstead stats

Rushing — Farmer 15-193, S.Grider 16-83, Kraus 14-80, Hiebert 1-10.

Passing — Farmer 2-6-0, 43 yds.

Receiving — Kraus 1-27, Hiebert 1-16.

Class 2A, District 6

Garden Plain 61, Remington 14

GARDEN PLAIN — The Garden Plain Owls scored 35 points in the first quarter en route to a 61-14 win over Remington Friday in Class 2A district play in Remington.

The Owls led 55-0 at the half.

Matt Pauly led 4-0 Garden Plain with 173 yards rushing and four touchdowns to go with two passing touchdowns. Jordan Thomas caught both touchdown passes.

Jeb Novak and Will Tice each added a rushing touchdown.

Cole Sommers rushed for 63 yards and two touchdowns for 0-4 Remington. He added 44 passing yards.

Remington plays Friday at Chaparral.

Remington;0;0;7;7;—14

Garden Pl.;35;20;0;6;—61

Scoring

1q. GP M.Pauly 35-yd. run (Haukap kick) 10:50

1q. GP Thomas 23-yd. pass from M.Pauly (Haukap kick) 9:09

1q. GP Thomas 7-yd. pass from M.Pauly (Haukap kick) 5:02

1q. GP M.Pauly 30-yd. run (kick failed) 4:01

1q. GP Miranowski blocked punt return (Nowak kick) 2:30

2q. GP Je.Nowak 60-yd. run (Haukap kick) 10:24

2q. GP M.Pauly 40-yd. run (kick failed) 1:45

2q. GP M.Pauly 59-yd. run (kick failed) :10

3q. R Sommers 27-yd. run (#51 kick) 8:10

4q. GP Tice 10-yd. run (run failed) 7:21

4q. R Sommers 13-yd. run (#51 kick) 2:21

Team stats

;Rem.;GP

First downs;8;19

Rushing-yards;29-77;32-384

Passing yards;44;53

Comp-att-int;5-19-1;5-8-0

Punts-avg.;6-28.2;1-29.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;3-20;5-50

Time of poss.;28:26;19:34

Individual stats

RUSHING — Remington: Sommers 10-63, Hays 5-18, Thiel 8-10, Fasnacht 1-2, #75 1-(-16). Garden Plain: M.Pauly 6-73, Jeb Nowak 2-63, Long 5-48, Daerr 4-31, Jo.Nowak 2-21, Rockers 6-13, J.Stuhlsatz 2-13, Tice 1-10, T.Stuhlsatz 2-9, L.Pauly 1-2, Jer.Nowak 1-1.

PASSING — Remington: Sommers 5-19-1, 44 yds. Garden Plain: M.Pauly 3-5-0, 38 yds.; Rockers 2-3-0, 15 yds.

RECEIVING — Remington: Lewis 2-27, Reece 2-14, 28 1-3. Garden Plain: Thomas 2-30, Smith 2-16, F.Stuhlsatz 1-7.

Missed field goals — GP: Haukap 33.

Eight-Man I, District 5

Skyline 60, Moundridge 14

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat football team fell to Skyline 60-14 in Eight-Man I district play Friday in Moundridge.

The game was called in the third quarter on the 45-point rule.

Jesus Casas rushed for 244 yards with four touchdowns to lead Skyline, 4-0. Braden Tyler added 140 rushing yards with three touchdowns. Eli Temanson also rushed for a touchdown.

For Moundridge, Corbin Unruh rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown. Unruh passed for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Moundridge is 2-2 and plays Friday at Macksville.

Skyline;14;30;16;x;—60

Moundridge;0;14;0;x;—14

Scoring

1q. S Tyler 36-yd. run (pass failed) 10:00

1q. S Casas 1-yd. run (Casas run) 2:18

2q. S Tyler 18-yd. run (Sturgeon pass from Tyler) 9:11

2q. S Casas 74-yd. run (pass failed) 5:51

2q. M Unruh 35-yd. run (run failed) 5:37

2q. S Tyler 50-yd. run (Casas run) 2:52

2q. M Helms 27-yd. pass from Unruh (Everhart pass from Unruh) 1:43

2q. S Casas 65-yd. run (Temanson run) 7:20

3q. S Casas 5-yd. run (Tyler run) 3:59

Team stats

;Sky.;Mdg.

First downs;18;8

Rushing-yards;35-441;27-100

Passing yards;11;64

Comp-att-int;1-2-1;5-9-0

Punts-avg.;1-19;2-39.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;4-4

Penalties-yards;6-75;1-10

Time of poss.;21:27;14:22

Individual stats

RUSHING — Skyline: Casas 16-244, Tyler 9-140, Temanson 10-57. Moundridge: Unurh 11-47. Doherty 5-17, Kaufman 6-16, Everhart 2-9, Kohl 1-7, Helms 2-4.

PASSING — Skyline: Tyler 1-2-1, 11 yds. Moundridge: Unruh 5-9-0, 64 yds.

RECEIVING — Skyline: Adams 1-11. Moundridge: Helms 2-46, Schlosser 1-10, Wedel 2-8.

Missed field goals — none.

No details reported

Peabody-Burns 54, Herington 14

Postponements

Goessel at Solomon 1 p.m. Saturday

Sedgwick at Ell-Saline 6 p.m. Monday