Sept. 28 through Oct. 6

All times Central

Saturday, Sept. 28

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Newton Inv. 9 a.m.; Berean Academy, Peabody-Burns @ Wakefield Inv. 9 a.m.; Sedgwick @ Herington Inv. 9 a.m.; Goessel @ Olpe Inv. 8:30 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ Rim Rock Classic 8:15 a.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Hesston @ Wichita Collegiate TOC 8 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Sterling @ Bethel 1:30 p.m., Kansas @ Texas Christian 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1), Kansas State @ Oklahoma State 6 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Oklahoma Wesleyan @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Cloud County CC (W 2 p.m., M 4:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 29

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit noon (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 2:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Portland @ Sporting Kansas City 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Sept. 30

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC Match Play (Salina Municipal GC) TBA.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Derby @ Hutchinson 5 p.m.; Halstead, Hesston @ Hoisington 5 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Marion 5 p.m.; Moundridge, Bennington, Ell-Saline @ Sedgwick 5:45 p.m.; Remington, Hutchinson Trinity, Inman @ Sterling 5:45 p.m.; Goessel, Wakefield @ Rural Vista (@ Hope) 6 p.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Little River 4:30 p.m.; Norwich, Cunningham @ Burrton TBA.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Hutchinson 6:30 p.m., Berean Academy @ Wichita Warriors 5 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Oklahoma Wesleyan 7 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ KCAC Match Play (Salina Municipal GC) TBA.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Cloud County CC @ Hesston College 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Southwestern @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Wichita North Inv. (Sims Park) 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Hesston @ Wichita Trinity Academy 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Sedgwick @ Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 3:30 p.m.; Berean Academy, Hesston, Goessel, Burrton @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Maize @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Hutchinson Inv. (Fairgrounds TC) 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Hutchinson Inv. (Carey Park) 1 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

PREP FOOTBALL (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Newton @ Hutchinson, Hesston @ Halstead, Remington @ Chaparral, Marion @ Sedgwick, Moundridge @ Macksville, Herington @ Goessel, Canton-Galva @ Peabody-Burns, South Haven @ Burrton.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — Classical School of Wichita @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead, Goessel @ Canton-Galva Inv. 8:30 a.m.; Berean Academy, Burrton @ Burrton Inv. 9 a.m.; Moundridge @ Belle Plaine Inv. 8:30 a.m.;

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton Inv. @ Centennial Park 9:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Hesston @ CKL (Walter Blake TC, Pratt) 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton Inv. 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Southwestern 1:30 p.m., Oklahoma @ Kansas 11 a.m. (TV TBA), Baylor @ Kansas State 2:30 p.m. (KAKE, ch. 10.1 or ESPN or ESPN2).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Southwestern 2 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Barton CC (W 2 p.m., M 4:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Baker 11 a.m.

PRO HOCKEY (exhibition) — Tulsa @ Wichita 7 p.m. (Wichita Ice Center).

Sunday, Oct. 6

PRO FOOTBALL — Indianapolis @ Kansas City 7:20 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ FC Dallas 3 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.