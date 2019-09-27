According to city staff, Old Main Street will be closed from S.E. 10th to 12th Street beginning Sept. 30 for a sanitary sewer line upsizing project.

For part of the project, those living on Old Main will have to park outside of their block and walk to their front doors. Access to South Breeze Elementary and Newton Bible Christian School will also be altered.

On trash/recycling collection days, residents should put out containers as usual and city crews will walk in to collect materials.

The contractor, Nowak Construction, will be reaming out and enlarging the sewer line that runs down the middle of Old Main. Much of the work will occur underground, but sanitary sewer service line connections to the main will have to be dug up and reconnected to the new pipe.

Residents should not see any disruption in sewer service during the project.

During the first phase of the project, families will need to access South Breeze Elementary and Newton Bible Christian School from the east on S.E. 10th. They can then exit northbound on Old Main or back eastbound on 10th.

In the second phase of the project, expected to begin around Oct. 22, Old Main will be closed between S.E. 10th and Eighth streets. Traffic flow on Old Main will be southbound only from S.E. 10th.

In phase 3, estimated to begin Nov. 13, Old Main will be closed from 8th Street to the Slate Creek Bridge.

Sewer service excavations will be done along the edge of the street and temporarily patched with gravel material to allow for traffic. Permanent pavement repairs will be made by the subcontractor, Cornejo & Sons, at the end of the project.

The project is expected to be complete by December, weather permitting.