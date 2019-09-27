Those wishing for a faster way to see the sights at Kansas' many state parks are in luck.

The Kansas Wildlife, Parks and Tourism Commission last week voted 5-1 to approve the use of electric-assisted bicycles, or e-bikes, at Kansas state parks during a public hearing Sept. 19 at the Kansas Wetlands Education Center in Great Bend.

E-bikes have a small motor that engages when a rider pedals, providing a boost of acceleration that makes trekking across hills and rough terrain more manageable.

Only e-bikes that cease to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches a maximum of 20 miles per hour may be used at Kansas state parks. E-bikes will also only be allowed on trails already approved for bicycle use.

“We have over 500 miles of trails at Kansas state parks,” said Linda Lanterman, Kansas state parks director, in a news release. “E-bikes will allow more users to enjoy these trails, including individuals who have previously been unable to because of age, disability or physical capacity. We’re really excited about the opportunities this will open up.”

The state plans to increase public education efforts promoting safe trail use and trail etiquette, as well as increase signage on trails where bicycles are allowed, according to the release.

The next KWPT Commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at the William Carpenter 4-H Building in Scott City, recess at 5 p.m. and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for a public hearing. The next meeting in Topeka is set for March 26, 2020, at the Kansas State Historical Society and Museum, 6425 S.W. 6th Ave.

For a complete list of trails at Kansas state parks, including biking trails, visit https://www.ksoutdoors.com/trails.