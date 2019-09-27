Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Lanes;13;3

Eastgate Chicks;12;4

5 Pin;10;6

Some Beaches;9;7

Family Ties;7;9

Ballard Aviation;6;10

Ball Hugger;5;11

Osima;2;14

High Single Game — Judy Brenzikofer, 196; High Single Series — Judy Brenzikofer, 560; High Team Game — Eastgate Chicks, 651; High Team Series — Eastgate Chicks, 1,867.

EASTGATE METRO

Prestige Worldwide;11;5

Eastgate Lanes;10;6

Team Retired;10;6

Busy Bee’s;10;6

Scotty’s Dogs;10;6

Looney Tunes;10;6

Todd’s Pro Shop;8;8

Moxie’s Drinking Team;8;8

One Left;7;9

Hillsboro Ford;6;10

Fusion 5;3;13

High Single Game — Men: Tyler Kreier-Branni, 290; Women: Melissa Barton, 268; High Series — Men: Todd Zenner, 739; Women: Melissa Barton, 703; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,074; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,166.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;12;8

We Need Some;12;8

It Doesn’t Matter;11;9

GGG;11;9

Give ‘Em 3;11;9

Platinum PDR;9;11

Ball Busters;8;12

Gear Heads;6;14

High Single Game — Men: Gary Wonders, 247; Women: n/a; High Series — Men: Jared Linn, 656; Women: n/a. High Team Game — Platinum PDR, 1,017; High Team Series — Team Retired, 2,937.

SILVER TOPS II

Die Hards;16;4

Curtis C’s;15;5

Foxes;13;7

3 G’s;10;10

Teddy Bears;10;10

Just Luck;9;11

Barb’s Kids;9;11

Winssome;7;13

Shish Kabobs;6;14

Spare Me;5;15

High Single Game — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 235; Women: Mary Schrag, 191; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 596; Women: Mary Schrag, 496; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 754; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,018.