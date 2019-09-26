The Shingles vaccine, Shingrix, is available at Munson Army Health Center’s immunization clinic. This is a two-dose series, and patients must be 50 years of age or older to receive the shot. For more information, call 684-6750/6539.

Munson Army Health Center is encouraging soldiers and their family members to avoid e-cigarettes and vaping products. Users of e-cigarette or vaping products who experience symptoms of respiratory or gastrointestinal distress should seek prompt medical attention. For more information, visit https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/han00421.asp.

Munson Army Health Center offers Tobacco and Vaping Cessation classes. For more information, call 684-6528/6535.

Due to a nationwide shortage of Epi Pen Jr., Munson Army Health Center is allocating one Epi Pen Jr. box (two pens) per patient. Child and Youth Services and the school district have been notified of this shortage.

Munson Army Health Center does not have an emergency room. Call 911 for all emergencies.

Public law 101-510 is the third party collection program which directs military hospitals to bill private insurance companies for the cost of care. Allowing Munson Army Health Center to bill your third party insurance company will help meet your policy’s deductible and will not require any out-of-pocket expense or affect your policy premiums. For more information, call the Munson Uniform Business office at 684-6048.

Munson Army Health Center needs volunteers. Help is needed in primary care from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the pharmacy from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Applicants must complete an online Red Cross volunteer orientation before starting the process. For more information, e-mail Jason Ramlow at Jason.Ramlow@redcross.org or call (816) 536-0108.

Munson Army Health Center’s Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Army Regulation 190-11 and Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth policy prohibits carrying privately-owned weapons, explosives and ammunition. Weapons, concealed or otherwise, are strictly prohibited at Munson Army Health Center and MAHC is prohibited by law from providing treatment to patients who violate this policy.

The Medical Records/ Release of Information office’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after-hours emergency requests, call 684-6278/6810.

Munson Army Health Center will only be accepting money orders for services at the Uniform Business Office in room 173 of Gentry Clinic. Money orders can be purchased at Western Union in the Post Exchange or the post office. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 684-6048.