The next Combined Arms Research Library’s Lego Club for ages 5 and up is 4-5 p.m. Oct. 2 and Oct. 16 at the library. Children under 10 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

The Campus Life Military Ministry Team Middle School Retreat is Oct. 4-6 at the Youthfront West Campground, Edgerton, Kan. The retreat is open to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders and costs $99 per student. Registration is now open. For more information, call (913) 683-1793 or e-mail pparsons@yfc.net.

The next Exceptional Family Member Program Free Recreational Bowling is 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. For more information, call 684-2800.

Child and Youth Services winter sports registration is Oct. 15 through Nov. 25. Wrestling is for 5 5- to 12-year-olds and costs $45. Smart Start Basketball is for 3- to 4-year-olds and costs $25. Youth basketball is for 5- to 12-year-olds and costs $45. All youth must have an updated sports physical before the first practice. For more information, call 684-7525/7526.

The Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Good Grades Special is noon to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Strike Zone Bowling Center. Bring in report cards and receive one free game for every A or equivalent. Straight As earn free sodas for the family (maximum six) and Bs or better earns $2 off any pizza. Games can be used by all family members. For more information, call (913) 651-2195.

Enrollment for the Child and Youth Services Babysitting Basics Course is now open. Classes are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 24-25, Jan. 2-3 and March 19-20 at Harrold Youth Center. Children must be CYS-registered to enroll. Enroll at the CYS front desk, Parent Central or online through WebTrac. For more information, call 684-5138.

The Schools of Knowledge, Inspiration, Exploration and Skills is now offering preschool yoga, dimensional art and art history. Art classes are for ages 4-5, 6-9 and 10-17. All classes are currently open for enrollment. Openings are still available in gymnastics, tumbling, ballet, tap, martial arts, private music and the “Wiggles and Giggles” class. For more information, call the SKIES director at 684-3207.

Girl scouts is forming troops on Fort Leavenworth for girls in kindergarten through 12th grade. For more information or to sign-up, e-mail rleger@gsksmo.org or call customer care at (816) 759-3025.

The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps is currently recruiting for youth ages 10-17. For more information or to sign-up, visit www.seacadets.org.

Scouts BSA, for youth ages 11-17, meets at 7 p.m. Monday nights at Patch Community Center. For more information, contact Troop 66 at ftlvntroop66@gmail.com, Troop 366 at troop366ftlvn@gmail.com, Cub Scout Pack 1 (kindergarten through fifth grade) at Pack1ftleavenworth@gmail.com or all-girl Troop 166 at troop166ftlvn@gmail. com.

Unified School District 207 and Parents as Teachers playgroups are 9-10:30 a.m. Mondays at the USD 207 Annex, 1 MacArthur Circle. Two free playgroups are being offered for children ages 2-24 months and 2-3 years old. For more information or to enroll, call 684-1450 or e-mail kicia.wagner@lvpioneers.org.

The Fort Leavenworth Co-op home-school group meets 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday at Harrold Youth Center. There are classes and activities for children ages 0-18.