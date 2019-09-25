Two local high schools will have homecoming football games Friday.

Two local high schools will have homecoming football games Friday.

And various homecoming activities are planned for Leavenworth High School and Pleasant Ridge High School ahead of the games.

Leavenworth High School will host a powder puff game this evening in which junior girls and senior girls square off in a game of flag football, according to Jake Potter, director of public relations for Leavenworth pubic schools.

Ahead of the game, representatives of the Leavenworth High School Alumni Association will serve free hot dogs beginning at 6 p.m. inside Pioneer Stadium.

The powder puff game will begin at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium, which is located on the grounds of Leavenworth High School. Admission is $3. The game is a fundraiser for the high school’s senior class.

At 8 p.m., there will be a bonfire on the northwest corner of the high school campus, 2012 10th Ave.

The annual Leavenworth High School homecoming parade will begin at 2 p.m. Friday in downtown Leavenworth.

The parade will begin at Seventh and Cherokee streets. The parade will proceed north on Seventh for one block, turning east on Delaware Street. The parade then will continue east on Delaware, ending at Esplanade Street.

Potter said the parade will feature floats from the high school as well as the Leavenworth district’s middle school and elementary buildings.

A National Weather Service forecast for Leavenworth indicates there will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday.

“We’re absolutely monitoring that,” Potter said.

If a decision is made to cancel the parade, it will be announced Thursday evening, he said.

An all-year reunion tailgate event will begin at 5 p.m. Friday in the south parking lot of Leavenworth High School.

The Leavenworth High School homecoming football game will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Pioneer Stadium. The Pioneers will be taking on the Turner High School Golden Bears.

The homecoming king and queen will be crowned during the halftime of the game.

Pleasant Ridge High School will host homecoming events for its students this week. On Thursday morning, the school will have a mock accident, according to Principal Lacy Warren.

The school will have an event called candidate games and a pep assembly Friday.

The homecoming royalty coronation will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the high school’s football stadium, 32500 Easton Road.

Pleasant Ridge’s homecoming football game will begin at 7 p.m. Friday. The Rams will take on the Atchison County Community High School Tigers.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR