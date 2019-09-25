TOPEKA — Below are the Kansas State High School Activities Association classifications for the 2019-20 school year for all activities except football.

Enrollment numbers are for all students in grades nine through 12 as of Sept. 20.

Class 6A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 2,431-1,312

Wichita East 2,431

Wichita North 2,190

Wichita Southeast 2,164

Derby 2,105

Dodge City 2,010

Olathe South 2,005

Garden City 1,985

Olathe North 1,976

Washburn Rural 1,933

Olathe East 1,927

Olathe Northwest 1,880

Lawrence Free State 1,855

Wichita South 1,852

Manhattan 1,823

Shawnee Mission East 1,758

Gardner-Edgerton 1,729

Topeka 1,728

Campus 1,712

Shawnee Mission West 1,638

Kansas City Wyandotte 1,637

Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,624

Blue Valley Northwest 1,619

Lawrence 1,601

Blue Valley 1,600

Blue Valley West 1,582

Shawnee Mission North 1,557

Olathe West 1,535

Blue Valley North 1,498

Shawnee Mission South 1,469

Junction City 1,440

Wichita West 1,421

Kansas City JC Harmon 1,399

Hutchinson 1,386

Liberal 1,371

Wichita Heights 1,357

Mill Valley 1,312

Class 5A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 1,305-710

Leavenworth 1,305

Wichita Northwest 1,260

Emporia 1,245

Maize 1,194

Wichita Bishop Carroll 1,153

Topeka Seaman 1,150

Topeka West 1,146

Shawnee Heights 1,131

Blue Valley Southwest 1,089

Kansas City Washington 1,084

Kansas City Turner 1,076

Maize South 1,060

Salina South 1,046

NEWTON 1,044

Salina Central 1,001

De Soto 992

Andover 959

Highland Park 959

Goddard Eisenhower 952

St. Thomas Aquinas 925

Kansas City FL Schlagle 909

Valley Center 904

St. James Academy902

Great Bend 884

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 880

Kansas City Sumner Academy871

Pittsburg 867

Hays 863

Lansing 859

Goddard 848

Spring Hill 825

Andover Central 810

Bonner Springs 793

Basehor-Linwood 791

Arkansas City 765

McPherson 710

Class 4A

Member Schools: 36

Range: 661-312

Buhler 661

Bishop Miege 656

Ottawa 653

Winfield 642

Kansas City Piper 638

Augusta 632

Paola 603

Tonganoxie 599

Fort Scott 592

Chanute 584

Independence 581

Louisburg 573

Circle 562

Coffeyville Field Kindley 531

El Dorado 528

Mulvane 520

Eudora 493

Labette County 490

Rose Hill 485

Atchison 472

Wellington 465

Abilene 460

Wamego 446

Ulysses 433

Baldwin 421

Topeka Hayden 408

Andale 375

Clearwater 367

Parsons 363

Pratt 355

Iola 339

Nickerson 323

Holton 322

Girard 315

Chapman 314

Clay Center Community 312

Class 3A

Member Schools: 64

Range: 305-172

Anderson County 305

Concordia 303

Wichita Trinity Academy 303

Kansas City Bishop Ward 300

Columbus 296

Osawatomie 296

Rock Creek 294

Baxter Springs 286

Santa Fe Trail 286

Royal Valley 283

Hugoton 280

HESSTON 279

Frontenac 276

Jefferson West 275

Hiawatha 273

Galena 270

Prairie View 270

Holcomb 266

Marysville 266

Wichita Collegiate 266

Scott Community 265

Caney Valley 263

Smoky Valley 263

Colby 262

Burlington 260

Perry-Lecompton 252

Goodland 246

Wellsville 243

Larned 242

Russell 239

Cheney 238

Sabetha 237

Riley County 231

Council Grove 229

Cherryvale 225

Southeast of Saline 223

HALSTEAD 221

Haven 220

Riverton 214

Fredonia 213

Lyons 213

Silver Lake 213

Beloit 212

Nemaha Central 210

Cimarron 207

Hoisington 205

Norton Community 204

Osage City 204

Pleasant Ridge 203

Kingman 202

Neodesha 200

Chaparral 199

West Franklin 192

Southwestern Heights 190

Eureka 188

Lakin 185

Atchison Maur Hill-Mount Academy 184

Minneapolis 184

Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 182

St. Marys 182

Douglass 178

Atchison County Community 174

Humboldt 174

Phillipsburg 172

Class 2A

Member Schools: 64

Range: 171-109

Jayhawk Linn 171

Oskaloosa 171

Belle Plaine 170

Rossville 169

Ellsworth 168

Erie 166

Riverside 164

Conway Springs 160

Republic County 158

Garden Plain 158

Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 158

Cherokee Southeast 157

Mission Valley 156

Arma Northeast 155

Hillsboro 155

Heritage Christian Academy 155

Ellis 154

Syracuse 153

McLouth 152

REMINGTON 152

Horton 150

Sterling 147

Marion 146

Bluestem 144

Wichita The Independent School 142

Central Heights 141

SEDGWICK 140

Wabaunsee 139

Ell-Saline 139

Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan 139

Kansas City Christian 136

Medicine Lodge 134

Bishop Seabury Academy 132

Salina Sacred Heart 131

Jefferson County North 130

Bennington 128

Stanton County 128

Lyndon 127

Oakley 127

Plainville 127

Sublette 127

Inman 126

Yates Center 126

Ellinwood 124

Skyline 123

Trego Community 122

Uniontown 120

Herington 119

Smith Center 119

Pleasanton 118

Elkhart 117

Hill City 117

Hoxie 116

Northern Heights 115

West Elk 115

Sedan 114

Chase County 113

Jackson Heights 113

Canton-Galva 112

Valley Heights 110

MOUNDRIDGE 110

Maranatha Christian Academy 110

Wichita County 109

Spearville 109

Class 1A

Member Schools: 117

Range: 108-14

Stockton 108

BEREAN ACADEMY 105

Little River 105

Meade 103

Ness City 103

Washington County 103

Udall 102

GOESSEL 101

Valley Falls 101

Oswego 98

Central of Burden 97

Troy 97

Macksville 96

Rawlins County 95

Flinthills 95

La Crosse 94

Solomon 93

Burlingame 92

Lincoln 92

Decatur Community 91

Oxford 91

St. John-Hudson 91

Clifton-Clyde 90

Hodgeman County 90

PEABODY-BURNS 90

Kinsley 89

Fairfield 89

Doniphan West 87

Olpe 87

Centralia 86

South Gray 86

Moran-Marmaton Valley 86

Kiowa County 85

Classical School of Wichita 83

Onaga 82

Caldwell 80

Lebo 79

Minneola 79

Bucklin 78

Pretty Prairie 78

Sylvan-Lucas Unified 78

Norwich 77

Victoria 77

South Central 76

Rock Hills 76

Satanta 76

Thunder Ridge 75

Osborne 75

Madison 74

Dexter 72

Hanover 71

BURRTON 70

Hutchinson Central Christian 69

St. Francis 69

Ingalls 68

Elyria Christian 68

Lakeside 67

Wakefield 67

Hartford 66

Quinter 66

Dighton 65

Frankfort 65

Marais Des Cygnes Valley 65

St. Paul 65

Central Plains 64

Colony-Crest 63

Randolph Blue Valley 63

Pike Valley 63

Centre 62

South Haven 62

Golden Plains 61

Chetopa 60

Wallace County 60

Altoona-Midway 59

Southern Coffey County 58

Otis-Bison 58

Wheatland-Grinnell 57

Stafford 57

Ashland 56

Linn 56

Greeley County 55

Beloit St. John's 54

Waverly 54

Wetmore 51

Attica 50

Deerfield 49

Argonia 48

Cunningham 48

South Barber 48

Rolla 46

Moscow 45

Axtell 42

Cheylin 42

Chase 42

Hope 42

Cedar Vale 40

Pawnee Heights 40

Tescott 40

Wichita Central Christian Academy 40

Northern Valley 39

White City 39

Logan 38

Wilson 35

Fowler 32

Natoma 30

Western Plains 29

Weskan 29

Brewster 28

Palco 28

Glasco 27

Elk Valley 26

Hamilton 25

Miltonvale 22

Tipton Catholic 22

Junction City St. Xavier 21

Triplains 19

Healy 14

Football Classifications

For 2020 and 2021

Enrollment figures for ninth, 10th and 11th graders on Sept. 20.

Class 6A

Member Schools - 32

Range: 1,854-1,092

Wichita East 1,854

Wichita North 1,691

Wichita Southeast 1,662

Derby 1,638

Garden City 1,560

Dodge City 1,533

Olathe South 1,503

Olathe East 1,477

Olathe North 1,469

Washburn Rural 1,449

Wichita South 1,438

Lawrence Free State 1,411

Manhattan 1,402

Topeka 1,364

Olathe Northwest 1,356

Kansas City Wyandotte 1,355

Shawnee Mission East 1,353

Gardner-Edgerton 1,325

Campus 1,297

Shawnee Mission West 1,277

Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,266

Olathe West 1,256

Blue Valley Northwest 1,233

Shawnee Mission North 1,226

Lawrence 1,221

Blue Valley 1,182

Blue Valley West 1,182

Junction City 1,136

Wichita West 1,129

Kansas City JC Harmon 1,110

Shawnee Mission South 1,106

Blue Valley North 1,092

Class 5A

Member Schools - 32

Range: 1,083-655

Liberal 1,083

Hutchinson 1,049

Wichita Heights 1,045

Mill Valley 982

Leavenworth 977

Wichita Northwest 970

Emporia 949

Kansas City Turner 902

Wichita Bishop Carroll 890

Topeka West 882

Topeka Seaman 881

Shawnee Heights 876

Maize 871

Kansas City Washington 850

Maize South 842

Blue Valley Southwest 811

Salina South 800

NEWTON 788

De Soto 758

Salina Central 758

Topeka Highland Park 757

Andover 733

Goddard Eisenhower 725

Valley Center 699

Kansas City Sumner Academy 698

St. Thomas Aquinas 693

Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 693

Pittsburg 691

Hays 687

Kansas City FL Schlagle 687

Spring Hill 668

Goddard 655

Class 4A

Member Schools - 32

Range: 654-340

Lansing 654

Great Bend 651

St. James Academy 649

Bonner Springs 640

Arkansas City 620

Andover Central 608

Basehor-Linwood 587

McPherson 535

Kansas City Piper 518

Ottawa 507

Buhler 497

Bishop Miege 493

Augusta 491

Winfield 472

Tonganoxie 471

Independence 461

Chanute 452

Paola 447

Fort Scott 434

Louisburg 432

Circle 429

Coffeyville Field Kindley 409

El Dorado 400

Eudora 391

Rose Hill 381

Labette County 377

Mulvane 375

Atchison 355

Abilene 352

Wamego 351

Wellington 345

Ulysses 340

Class 3A

Member Schools - 48

Range: 324-168

Baldwin 324

Topeka Hayden 314

Parsons 286

Andale 279

Pratt 275

Clearwater 266

Iola 256

Girard 252

Nickerson 252

Clay Center Community 247

Holton 242

Concordia 241

Kansas City Bishop Ward 240

Garnett-Anderson County 234

Chapman 224

Rock Creek 224

Baxter Springs 223

Osawatomie 221

Columbus 220

Santa Fe Trail 217

Wichita Trinity Academy 217

Hoyt-Royal Valley 216

Hugoton 216

Prairie View 214

Hiawatha 213

Frontenac 211

Jefferson West 211

Holcomb 210

Burlington 203

HESSTON 202

Colby 201

Wichita Collegiate 201

Smoky Valley 200

Galena 199

Scott Community 198

Caney Valley 192

Perry-Lecompton 192

Larned 188

Cherryvale 186

Marysville 183

Cheney 182

Goodland 182

Riley County 182

Russell 181

Council Grove 180

Sabetha 173

Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 171

HALSTEAD 168

Class 2A

Schools - 48

Range: 168-112

Cimarron 168

Lyons 168

Wellsville 167

Haven 166

Hoisington 162

Osage City 161

Nemaha Central 161

Fredonia 159

Silver Lake 158

Pleasant Ridge 156

Riverton 155

Neodesha 153

Norton Community 153

Beloit 150

Chaparral 148

Kingman 148

Eureka 147

West Franklin 144

Douglass 142

Southwestern Heights 141

Lakin 141

St. Marys 141

Hays Thomas Moore Prep-Marian 140

Oskaloosa 140

Minneapolis 139

Ellsworth 137

Atchison Maur Hill-Mt Academy 135

Rossville 135

Atchinson County Community 130

Erie 130

Hillsboro 129

Humboldt 129

Jayhawk Linn 128

Phillipsburg 128

Riverside 127

Belle Plaine 124

Syracuse 121

Garden Plain 120

Ellis 119

Cherokee-Southeast 118

Belleville-Republic County 117

McLouth 117

Mission Valley 116

Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 116

Bluestem 112

Marion 112

Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan 112

Sterling 112

Class 1A

Schools - 28

Range: 111-62

REMINGTON 111

Conway Springs 110

Horton 110

SEDGWICK 108

Arma Northeast 106

Ell-Saline 106

Central Heights 106

Wabaunsee 105

Wichita Independent 102

Lyndon 99

Sublette 99

Ellinwood 98

Oakley 98

Salina Sacred Heart 98

Uniontown 98

Stanton County 96

Jefferson County North 94

Inman 93

Elkhart 90

Plainville 89

Pleasanton 86

Northern Heights 85

Blue Rapids Valley Heights 82

Smith Center 82

Jackson Heights 78

Troy 70

Olpe 69

Centralia 62

8-Man Division I

Schools - 48

Range: 98-66

Herington 98

Bennington 97

Hoxie 97

Yates Center 96

Medicine Lodge 95

Hill City 94

West Elk 93

Skyline 93

Wichita County 90

Spearville 90

Trego Community 89

MOUNDRIDGE 88

Sedan 88

Chase County 84

Stockton 84

Attica-Argonia 82

Valley Falls 82

Burlingame 80

Canton-Galva 79

GOESSEL 79

Meade 79

Ness City 79

Washington County 79

Little River 78

Maranatha Christian Academy 77

Cedar Vale-Dexter 76

Central of Burden 75

Fairfield 75

Madison-Hamilton 75

Solomon 75

Udall 74

Rawlins County 72

Doniphan West 72

La Crosse 72

Oswego 72

Kinsley 71

Clifton-Clyde 70

Decatur Community 70

Flinthills 70

Hodgeman County 69

Lincoln 69

Macksville 69

Oxford 69

Marmaton Valley 68

Greensburg-Kiowa County 67

St. John-Hudson 67

South Gray 66

Pretty Prairie 66

8-Man Division II

Schools - 52

Range: 66-29

Sylvan-Lucas Unified 66

Rural Vista 65

PEABODY-BURNS 64

Bucklin 61

Minneola 61

Victoria 61

Caldwell 60

Satanta 60

Thunder Ridge 59

Onaga 59

Lakeside 58

Rock Hills 58

South Central 57

Lebo 57

Quinter 57

Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 54

Osborne 54

South Haven 53

Wakefield 52

Hutchinson Central Christian 51

Ingalls 51

Wallace County 51

St. Francis 51

St. Paul 51

Central Plains 50

Hartford 50

Norwich 50

Pike Valley 50

Colony-Crest 49

Frankfort 49

Marais Des Cygnes Valley 49

Altoona-Midway 48

Dighton 48

Hanover 47

Southern Coffey County 47

Chetopa 46

Logan-Palco 46

Lost Springs-Centre 46

Otis-Bison 46

Linn 43

Waverly 42

Southern Cloud 40

Stafford 40

Wetmore 39

Wheatland-Grinnell 38

Randolph Blue Valley 38

South Barber 37

Triplains-Brewster 36

Chase 33

Axtell 30

Tescott 30

Wilson 29