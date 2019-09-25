TOPEKA — Below are the Kansas State High School Activities Association classifications for the 2019-20 school year for all activities except football.
Enrollment numbers are for all students in grades nine through 12 as of Sept. 20.
Class 6A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 2,431-1,312
Wichita East 2,431
Wichita North 2,190
Wichita Southeast 2,164
Derby 2,105
Dodge City 2,010
Olathe South 2,005
Garden City 1,985
Olathe North 1,976
Washburn Rural 1,933
Olathe East 1,927
Olathe Northwest 1,880
Lawrence Free State 1,855
Wichita South 1,852
Manhattan 1,823
Shawnee Mission East 1,758
Gardner-Edgerton 1,729
Topeka 1,728
Campus 1,712
Shawnee Mission West 1,638
Kansas City Wyandotte 1,637
Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,624
Blue Valley Northwest 1,619
Lawrence 1,601
Blue Valley 1,600
Blue Valley West 1,582
Shawnee Mission North 1,557
Olathe West 1,535
Blue Valley North 1,498
Shawnee Mission South 1,469
Junction City 1,440
Wichita West 1,421
Kansas City JC Harmon 1,399
Hutchinson 1,386
Liberal 1,371
Wichita Heights 1,357
Mill Valley 1,312
Class 5A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 1,305-710
Leavenworth 1,305
Wichita Northwest 1,260
Emporia 1,245
Maize 1,194
Wichita Bishop Carroll 1,153
Topeka Seaman 1,150
Topeka West 1,146
Shawnee Heights 1,131
Blue Valley Southwest 1,089
Kansas City Washington 1,084
Kansas City Turner 1,076
Maize South 1,060
Salina South 1,046
NEWTON 1,044
Salina Central 1,001
De Soto 992
Andover 959
Highland Park 959
Goddard Eisenhower 952
St. Thomas Aquinas 925
Kansas City FL Schlagle 909
Valley Center 904
St. James Academy902
Great Bend 884
Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 880
Kansas City Sumner Academy871
Pittsburg 867
Hays 863
Lansing 859
Goddard 848
Spring Hill 825
Andover Central 810
Bonner Springs 793
Basehor-Linwood 791
Arkansas City 765
McPherson 710
Class 4A
Member Schools: 36
Range: 661-312
Buhler 661
Bishop Miege 656
Ottawa 653
Winfield 642
Kansas City Piper 638
Augusta 632
Paola 603
Tonganoxie 599
Fort Scott 592
Chanute 584
Independence 581
Louisburg 573
Circle 562
Coffeyville Field Kindley 531
El Dorado 528
Mulvane 520
Eudora 493
Labette County 490
Rose Hill 485
Atchison 472
Wellington 465
Abilene 460
Wamego 446
Ulysses 433
Baldwin 421
Topeka Hayden 408
Andale 375
Clearwater 367
Parsons 363
Pratt 355
Iola 339
Nickerson 323
Holton 322
Girard 315
Chapman 314
Clay Center Community 312
Class 3A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 305-172
Anderson County 305
Concordia 303
Wichita Trinity Academy 303
Kansas City Bishop Ward 300
Columbus 296
Osawatomie 296
Rock Creek 294
Baxter Springs 286
Santa Fe Trail 286
Royal Valley 283
Hugoton 280
HESSTON 279
Frontenac 276
Jefferson West 275
Hiawatha 273
Galena 270
Prairie View 270
Holcomb 266
Marysville 266
Wichita Collegiate 266
Scott Community 265
Caney Valley 263
Smoky Valley 263
Colby 262
Burlington 260
Perry-Lecompton 252
Goodland 246
Wellsville 243
Larned 242
Russell 239
Cheney 238
Sabetha 237
Riley County 231
Council Grove 229
Cherryvale 225
Southeast of Saline 223
HALSTEAD 221
Haven 220
Riverton 214
Fredonia 213
Lyons 213
Silver Lake 213
Beloit 212
Nemaha Central 210
Cimarron 207
Hoisington 205
Norton Community 204
Osage City 204
Pleasant Ridge 203
Kingman 202
Neodesha 200
Chaparral 199
West Franklin 192
Southwestern Heights 190
Eureka 188
Lakin 185
Atchison Maur Hill-Mount Academy 184
Minneapolis 184
Hays Thomas More Prep-Marian 182
St. Marys 182
Douglass 178
Atchison County Community 174
Humboldt 174
Phillipsburg 172
Class 2A
Member Schools: 64
Range: 171-109
Jayhawk Linn 171
Oskaloosa 171
Belle Plaine 170
Rossville 169
Ellsworth 168
Erie 166
Riverside 164
Conway Springs 160
Republic County 158
Garden Plain 158
Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 158
Cherokee Southeast 157
Mission Valley 156
Arma Northeast 155
Hillsboro 155
Heritage Christian Academy 155
Ellis 154
Syracuse 153
McLouth 152
REMINGTON 152
Horton 150
Sterling 147
Marion 146
Bluestem 144
Wichita The Independent School 142
Central Heights 141
SEDGWICK 140
Wabaunsee 139
Ell-Saline 139
Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan 139
Kansas City Christian 136
Medicine Lodge 134
Bishop Seabury Academy 132
Salina Sacred Heart 131
Jefferson County North 130
Bennington 128
Stanton County 128
Lyndon 127
Oakley 127
Plainville 127
Sublette 127
Inman 126
Yates Center 126
Ellinwood 124
Skyline 123
Trego Community 122
Uniontown 120
Herington 119
Smith Center 119
Pleasanton 118
Elkhart 117
Hill City 117
Hoxie 116
Northern Heights 115
West Elk 115
Sedan 114
Chase County 113
Jackson Heights 113
Canton-Galva 112
Valley Heights 110
MOUNDRIDGE 110
Maranatha Christian Academy 110
Wichita County 109
Spearville 109
Class 1A
Member Schools: 117
Range: 108-14
Stockton 108
BEREAN ACADEMY 105
Little River 105
Meade 103
Ness City 103
Washington County 103
Udall 102
GOESSEL 101
Valley Falls 101
Oswego 98
Central of Burden 97
Troy 97
Macksville 96
Rawlins County 95
Flinthills 95
La Crosse 94
Solomon 93
Burlingame 92
Lincoln 92
Decatur Community 91
Oxford 91
St. John-Hudson 91
Clifton-Clyde 90
Hodgeman County 90
PEABODY-BURNS 90
Kinsley 89
Fairfield 89
Doniphan West 87
Olpe 87
Centralia 86
South Gray 86
Moran-Marmaton Valley 86
Kiowa County 85
Classical School of Wichita 83
Onaga 82
Caldwell 80
Lebo 79
Minneola 79
Bucklin 78
Pretty Prairie 78
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 78
Norwich 77
Victoria 77
South Central 76
Rock Hills 76
Satanta 76
Thunder Ridge 75
Osborne 75
Madison 74
Dexter 72
Hanover 71
BURRTON 70
Hutchinson Central Christian 69
St. Francis 69
Ingalls 68
Elyria Christian 68
Lakeside 67
Wakefield 67
Hartford 66
Quinter 66
Dighton 65
Frankfort 65
Marais Des Cygnes Valley 65
St. Paul 65
Central Plains 64
Colony-Crest 63
Randolph Blue Valley 63
Pike Valley 63
Centre 62
South Haven 62
Golden Plains 61
Chetopa 60
Wallace County 60
Altoona-Midway 59
Southern Coffey County 58
Otis-Bison 58
Wheatland-Grinnell 57
Stafford 57
Ashland 56
Linn 56
Greeley County 55
Beloit St. John's 54
Waverly 54
Wetmore 51
Attica 50
Deerfield 49
Argonia 48
Cunningham 48
South Barber 48
Rolla 46
Moscow 45
Axtell 42
Cheylin 42
Chase 42
Hope 42
Cedar Vale 40
Pawnee Heights 40
Tescott 40
Wichita Central Christian Academy 40
Northern Valley 39
White City 39
Logan 38
Wilson 35
Fowler 32
Natoma 30
Western Plains 29
Weskan 29
Brewster 28
Palco 28
Glasco 27
Elk Valley 26
Hamilton 25
Miltonvale 22
Tipton Catholic 22
Junction City St. Xavier 21
Triplains 19
Healy 14
Football Classifications
For 2020 and 2021
Enrollment figures for ninth, 10th and 11th graders on Sept. 20.
Class 6A
Member Schools - 32
Range: 1,854-1,092
Wichita East 1,854
Wichita North 1,691
Wichita Southeast 1,662
Derby 1,638
Garden City 1,560
Dodge City 1,533
Olathe South 1,503
Olathe East 1,477
Olathe North 1,469
Washburn Rural 1,449
Wichita South 1,438
Lawrence Free State 1,411
Manhattan 1,402
Topeka 1,364
Olathe Northwest 1,356
Kansas City Wyandotte 1,355
Shawnee Mission East 1,353
Gardner-Edgerton 1,325
Campus 1,297
Shawnee Mission West 1,277
Shawnee Mission Northwest 1,266
Olathe West 1,256
Blue Valley Northwest 1,233
Shawnee Mission North 1,226
Lawrence 1,221
Blue Valley 1,182
Blue Valley West 1,182
Junction City 1,136
Wichita West 1,129
Kansas City JC Harmon 1,110
Shawnee Mission South 1,106
Blue Valley North 1,092
Class 5A
Member Schools - 32
Range: 1,083-655
Liberal 1,083
Hutchinson 1,049
Wichita Heights 1,045
Mill Valley 982
Leavenworth 977
Wichita Northwest 970
Emporia 949
Kansas City Turner 902
Wichita Bishop Carroll 890
Topeka West 882
Topeka Seaman 881
Shawnee Heights 876
Maize 871
Kansas City Washington 850
Maize South 842
Blue Valley Southwest 811
Salina South 800
NEWTON 788
De Soto 758
Salina Central 758
Topeka Highland Park 757
Andover 733
Goddard Eisenhower 725
Valley Center 699
Kansas City Sumner Academy 698
St. Thomas Aquinas 693
Wichita Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 693
Pittsburg 691
Hays 687
Kansas City FL Schlagle 687
Spring Hill 668
Goddard 655
Class 4A
Member Schools - 32
Range: 654-340
Lansing 654
Great Bend 651
St. James Academy 649
Bonner Springs 640
Arkansas City 620
Andover Central 608
Basehor-Linwood 587
McPherson 535
Kansas City Piper 518
Ottawa 507
Buhler 497
Bishop Miege 493
Augusta 491
Winfield 472
Tonganoxie 471
Independence 461
Chanute 452
Paola 447
Fort Scott 434
Louisburg 432
Circle 429
Coffeyville Field Kindley 409
El Dorado 400
Eudora 391
Rose Hill 381
Labette County 377
Mulvane 375
Atchison 355
Abilene 352
Wamego 351
Wellington 345
Ulysses 340
Class 3A
Member Schools - 48
Range: 324-168
Baldwin 324
Topeka Hayden 314
Parsons 286
Andale 279
Pratt 275
Clearwater 266
Iola 256
Girard 252
Nickerson 252
Clay Center Community 247
Holton 242
Concordia 241
Kansas City Bishop Ward 240
Garnett-Anderson County 234
Chapman 224
Rock Creek 224
Baxter Springs 223
Osawatomie 221
Columbus 220
Santa Fe Trail 217
Wichita Trinity Academy 217
Hoyt-Royal Valley 216
Hugoton 216
Prairie View 214
Hiawatha 213
Frontenac 211
Jefferson West 211
Holcomb 210
Burlington 203
HESSTON 202
Colby 201
Wichita Collegiate 201
Smoky Valley 200
Galena 199
Scott Community 198
Caney Valley 192
Perry-Lecompton 192
Larned 188
Cherryvale 186
Marysville 183
Cheney 182
Goodland 182
Riley County 182
Russell 181
Council Grove 180
Sabetha 173
Gypsum-Southeast of Saline 171
HALSTEAD 168
Class 2A
Schools - 48
Range: 168-112
Cimarron 168
Lyons 168
Wellsville 167
Haven 166
Hoisington 162
Osage City 161
Nemaha Central 161
Fredonia 159
Silver Lake 158
Pleasant Ridge 156
Riverton 155
Neodesha 153
Norton Community 153
Beloit 150
Chaparral 148
Kingman 148
Eureka 147
West Franklin 144
Douglass 142
Southwestern Heights 141
Lakin 141
St. Marys 141
Hays Thomas Moore Prep-Marian 140
Oskaloosa 140
Minneapolis 139
Ellsworth 137
Atchison Maur Hill-Mt Academy 135
Rossville 135
Atchinson County Community 130
Erie 130
Hillsboro 129
Humboldt 129
Jayhawk Linn 128
Phillipsburg 128
Riverside 127
Belle Plaine 124
Syracuse 121
Garden Plain 120
Ellis 119
Cherokee-Southeast 118
Belleville-Republic County 117
McLouth 117
Mission Valley 116
Hutchinson Trinity Catholic 116
Bluestem 112
Marion 112
Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan 112
Sterling 112
Class 1A
Schools - 28
Range: 111-62
REMINGTON 111
Conway Springs 110
Horton 110
SEDGWICK 108
Arma Northeast 106
Ell-Saline 106
Central Heights 106
Wabaunsee 105
Wichita Independent 102
Lyndon 99
Sublette 99
Ellinwood 98
Oakley 98
Salina Sacred Heart 98
Uniontown 98
Stanton County 96
Jefferson County North 94
Inman 93
Elkhart 90
Plainville 89
Pleasanton 86
Northern Heights 85
Blue Rapids Valley Heights 82
Smith Center 82
Jackson Heights 78
Troy 70
Olpe 69
Centralia 62
8-Man Division I
Schools - 48
Range: 98-66
Herington 98
Bennington 97
Hoxie 97
Yates Center 96
Medicine Lodge 95
Hill City 94
West Elk 93
Skyline 93
Wichita County 90
Spearville 90
Trego Community 89
MOUNDRIDGE 88
Sedan 88
Chase County 84
Stockton 84
Attica-Argonia 82
Valley Falls 82
Burlingame 80
Canton-Galva 79
GOESSEL 79
Meade 79
Ness City 79
Washington County 79
Little River 78
Maranatha Christian Academy 77
Cedar Vale-Dexter 76
Central of Burden 75
Fairfield 75
Madison-Hamilton 75
Solomon 75
Udall 74
Rawlins County 72
Doniphan West 72
La Crosse 72
Oswego 72
Kinsley 71
Clifton-Clyde 70
Decatur Community 70
Flinthills 70
Hodgeman County 69
Lincoln 69
Macksville 69
Oxford 69
Marmaton Valley 68
Greensburg-Kiowa County 67
St. John-Hudson 67
South Gray 66
Pretty Prairie 66
8-Man Division II
Schools - 52
Range: 66-29
Sylvan-Lucas Unified 66
Rural Vista 65
PEABODY-BURNS 64
Bucklin 61
Minneola 61
Victoria 61
Caldwell 60
Satanta 60
Thunder Ridge 59
Onaga 59
Lakeside 58
Rock Hills 58
South Central 57
Lebo 57
Quinter 57
Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 54
Osborne 54
South Haven 53
Wakefield 52
Hutchinson Central Christian 51
Ingalls 51
Wallace County 51
St. Francis 51
St. Paul 51
Central Plains 50
Hartford 50
Norwich 50
Pike Valley 50
Colony-Crest 49
Frankfort 49
Marais Des Cygnes Valley 49
Altoona-Midway 48
Dighton 48
Hanover 47
Southern Coffey County 47
Chetopa 46
Logan-Palco 46
Lost Springs-Centre 46
Otis-Bison 46
Linn 43
Waverly 42
Southern Cloud 40
Stafford 40
Wetmore 39
Wheatland-Grinnell 38
Randolph Blue Valley 38
South Barber 37
Triplains-Brewster 36
Chase 33
Axtell 30
Tescott 30
Wilson 29