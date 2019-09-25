Salina man arrested for sex crimes

Police said an investigation led to the arrest of a Salina man who is accused of sex crimes against children.

On Aug. 12 a mother reported to Salina Regional Health Center that she was concerned her 3-year-old and 4-year-old daughters had been sexually assaulted by a babysitter.

Police say after an investigation, Sebastian Ames, 23 of Salina, was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday on two counts of rape and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Ames lived with the family from June to August and babysat the children while their father was at work. The mother was away in Kansas City for two months.

New festival slated Saturday in Basehor

BASEHOR — Basehor Dairy Days Association and Basehor Chamber of Commerce are putting on Small Town Saturday, which will be Saturday at the Basehor City Park.

In the past, Basehor Dairy Days Association, a group of seven community volunteers, has organized the previous community festival Basehor Dairy Days that formerly took place in June and paid homage to the rich dairy history of Basehor.

“Although Basehor Dairy Days was well received, we typically battled extreme heat and lack of volunteers,” Basehor Dairy Days Association volunteer Ashley Razak said. “When the Basehor Chamber of Commerce approached us about joining efforts to host a fall festival, we thought that might be the best way to extend the life of our community festival in Basehor for the future.”

The day begins at 7:30 a.m. with the Chris Cakes pancake breakfast and Crazy Cow 5K. There will be no parking available at the Basehor City Park, so attendees are advised to park their cars and take the free shuttle running between Basehor Elementary and Basehor Intermediate schools to the city park. One of the shuttles will be handicap-accessible.