From the pies to homemade beer, Kansas State Fair exhibitors each year vie for the culinary prize of best in the state.

But the most labor-intensive, and expensive, competition in the Domestic Arts Building might be the Governor’s Cookie Jar contest.

Katherine Riley from Hutchinson won this year with her decorated jar containing eight kinds of cookies. The jar was sent to Topeka after the fair.

Here are the recipes for the cookies contained in the winning jar:

Lemon Poppy Seed Shortbread Cookies

2 cups salted butter, softened (high quality and very fresh!)

3 teaspoons fresh lemon zest (finely shredded)

1 teaspoon lemon extract

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons poppy seeds

4-4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Using a stand mixer, cream together butter, lemon zest, lemon emulsion and sugar until pale and creamy. Add in 3 3/4 cups of flour and poppy seeds in and mix until well combined. Turn dough out onto flour surface and add in the remaining flour until a soft dough forms.

Lightly flour a work surface and roll out dough until it's about 1/2-inch thick. Cut into either 3-by-1-inch strips, wedges, or cut using preferred cookie cutters. (Poke gently with fork if desired.) Place cookies onto parchment-lined cookie sheets. Chill dough in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes, or up to overnight, before baking. Bake in a preheated 325 degree oven for 20-25 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. (Less time needed for smaller shaped cookies.)

Let cookies cool on cookie sheet for about 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Quantities made depends on shapes used.

Mmmmm & M Cookies

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup butter

1/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla

1 small box instant vanilla pudding

2 eggs

2 1/2 cups M&M chocolate candies (reserving about 1/2 cup)

Cream together brown sugar, butter, pudding mix and granulated sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Add flour and baking soda. Stir in M&M's. Refrigerate for at least 20 minutes. Drop onto ungreased cookie sheets in about 1-1 1/2-inch balls. Place a few candies on top of each cookie for a nice presentation. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Make about 4 dozen cookies.

Unicorn Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon corn syrup

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cups rainbow sprinkles

1/3 cup instant oats

1 cup sweetened rice cereal, such as Fruity Pebbles

1 cup fruit-shaped cereal, such as Trix

Using a mixer, cream together the butter, both sugars and corn syrup until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides of the bowl. Add the eggs and vanilla and beat for 3 minutes, or until fully incorporated. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Mix until dough comes together. Do not over mix. Scrape down the sides of the bowl again, then fold in the sprinkles, white chocolate chips, oats, sweetened rice cereal and fruit-shaped cereal. Using a large cookie scoop, scoop dough onto cookie sheets lined with parchment paper. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least for 1 hour.

Making sure chilled dough is at least 4 inches apart on parchment-lined cookie sheets, bake at 350 degrees for 12-14 minutes. Makes about 30 cookies.

BAD Blondies

1 cup butter, melted

1 1/4 C. brown sugar

1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 large eggs, plus 1 large egg yolk, room temp

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon buttery sweet dough emulsion

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup white chocolate chips

1 cup chopped walnuts (or other nuts you prefer), optional

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper. Combine melted butter and sugars in a large bowl, mixing well. Stir in eggs, egg yolk, vanilla and emulsion until well combined. In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt. Gradually stir dry ingredients into wet until completely combined. Fold in white chocolate chips and walnuts (or other nuts) if using. Spread blondie batter into prepared pan and bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, or with a few fudgy crumbs. Allow to cool before cutting into bars. Makes about 16 bars.

Fresh Peach Jam Thumbprint Cookies

2 2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup brown sugar

2 egg yolks

2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon buttery sweet dough emulsion

3/4 cup fresh peach jam (homemade is best)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar for 2 minutes until well combined. Beat in egg yolks, lemon zest, vanilla and emulsion until combined. Stir in as much flour mixture as you can with the mixer. Gently knead in any remaining flour mixture. Shape dough into 3/4-1-inch balls. Place 1-inch apart onto parchment-lined cookie sheet. Lightly press the tip of your thumb into the center of each ball. Fill centers with 1/4 teaspoon peach jam. Bake about 10 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Cool on cookie sheet for 1 minute, then transferring to cookie rack to cool completely. Makes about 5 dozen cookies.

S'mores Crinkle Cookies

1 cup all-purpose flour

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/2 cups butter, softened

1/2 cups granulated sugar

1/2 cups light brown sugar

1 large egg

1 tablespoon vanilla

2 tablespoons milk

1/2 cups mini marshmallows, cut in half

4 full-sheet graham crackers, ground into fine crumbs

Sift the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt into a large bowl. Using a mixer, beat butter and sugar until creamed, about 2-3 minutes. Beat in egg and vanilla. Scrape down sides of bowl as needed. On low, slowly add the flour mixture in until combined. Add the milk. The dough will be heavy and sticky. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours or up to 3-4 days.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line baking sheets with parchment paper. Take 1 1/2 tablespoons of chilled dough and roll into a ball. Roll each ball into crushed graham crackers. Repeat for all of the dough. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and press 3-4 marshmallow pieces on top of each cookie Return to oven for 1-2 minutes. Do not overbake! Cookies will appear underdone and very soft. Allow to cool on the cookie sheet for at least 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely. Cookies are intended to be soft and chewy as a s'mores would be! Makes 20-22 cookies.

Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookies

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 cup butter

1/4 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 small box instant butterscotch pudding

2 eggs

1, 12 ounce bag chocolate chips

Cream together brown sugar, butter, pudding mix and granulated sugar. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Add flour and baking soda. Stir in chocolate chips. Drop onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Make about 4 dozen cookies.

Decorated Sugar Cookies

Cookie:

1 cup butter

2/3 cup C&H granulated sugar

1 egg

1 tablespoon vanilla (or more to taste)

1 teaspoon buttery sweet dough emulsion

1 teaspoon butter flavoring

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Royal Frosting:

3 tablespoons meringue powder

2 tablespoons powdered vanilla (white)

1 pound powdered sugar

5-6 tablespoons lukewarm water

various gel food coloring

For cookies, cream together butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, butter flavoring, emulsion and vanilla. Add in salt and flour, mixing until just combined. Chill dough 3-4 hours, or overnight, before rolling. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Roll out dough on surface prepared with powdered sugar till dough in about 3/8-inch thick. Cut out with cookie cutter to desired shape. Bake 8-10 minutes or until slightly brown. Removed gently from cookie sheets and cool on wire racks.

For the frosting, stir meringue powder, powdered vanilla and powder sugar on low speed until blended. Add water and mix 7-10 minutes or until icing loses its sheen. Color as desired with gel food coloring. Once cool, decorate cookies as desired with royal frosting. Make about 12 cookies, depending on the size of cookie cutter used.