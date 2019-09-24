



1. Passed T21

On a unanimous vote, the Newton City Commission approved an rdinance will make the minimum legal sales age for tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, 21. The ordinance will be effective Jan. 1, 2020.



The delayed effective day is in place to give city staff time to make administrative changes.



Also within the ordinance is required signage by retailers; training for retailers and employees; a ban on most self service displays and a new retailer license.



Under the ordinance, retailers will be subject to a $400 licensing fee. There will be two compliance checks per year which can include a person between 18 and 20 years old attempting to purchase tobacco products or e-cigarette products.



Retailers will be subject to fines, which escalate over time with repeated infractions. They can, under the ordinance, lose their license to sell tobacco and e-cigarettes.



Employees are subject to noncriminal offenses that can result in community service or eduction classes.



Persons older than 21 supplying minors with tobacco products or e-cigarettes will be subject to a $50 fines.











2. Declared honor flight day



The commission passed a proclamation declaring Sept. 30 as Kansas Honor Flight Day. Kansas Honor Flight gives war era veterans all-expense paid trips to Washington D.C. to view monumnets and tour historical sights.





3. Approved Main Street closures



The commission approved two closures of Main Street when they passed the consent agenda. Main Street will be closed from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 for the Taste of Newton. Main Street will also be closed from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 for the annual Halloween Walk.



