The former medical complex that now serves as home for early education programs in the Hays USD 489 school district will remain without an official new name for the time being.

Board President Mike Walker made a motion — based on Superintendent Ron Wilson’s recommendation — to name the former Oak Park Medical Complex, 2501 E. 13th, as the USD 489 Early Childhood Center.

The four-building complex purchased and renovated by the district is now home to Early Childhood Connections — the Head Start, Parents as Teachers and state preschool programs sponsored by USD 489. ECC’s Early Head Start, which has been based at the former Munjor elementary school, will move into the new facility Thursday.

In May, the board sought suggestions from the public for naming the facility and discussed those ideas in meetings in June and July but made no decisions.

Walker had to second his own motion Monday when none of the other three board members present — Sophia Rose Young, Luke Oborny and Lance Bickle — did so. Board members Paul Adams, Greg Schwartz and Mandy Fox were absent.

After a brief discussion, the vote was 3-1, with Young as the dissenting vote.

However, the motion did not pass, as state statute requires a majority of the full membership, which for the seven-member USD 489 board is four votes.

While the board in its previous discussions had talked about having new signage for an open house, Superintendent Ron Wilson said that might be difficult at this point.

An open house and ribbon cutting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 24. The board will meet twice before then, on Oct. 7 and 21.

But, Wilson said Tuesday, while an official name and sign would be nice, it’s not the most important thing. Many people have been unofficially calling it ECC or by the Oak Park name, he said.

“That is a great facility. Whether it has an official name or not, we’ve still got kids in there who are in a better facility than they were previously,” he said.