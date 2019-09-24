One killed, one seriously injured in head-on crash

GARDEN PLAIN — One person was killed and another person was seriously injured Monday morning in a head-on crash in Sedgwick County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:26 a.m. Monday near US-400 highway and 343rd Street. The location was about two miles west of Garden Plain.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a Chevrolet G2500 van that was eastbound on US-400 highway swerved left to avoid stopped traffic. The van then went through the median and struck a westbound 2012 Ford Escape head-on.

The driver of the Ford, Mendi Kathleen Cotter, 30, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Cotter, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the van, Dustin Adam Loyd, 36, of Pretty Prairie, was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita with serious injuries. The patrol said Loyd was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the van, Blake Kinyon, 17, of Pretty Prairie, was reported to have minor injuries. The patrol said Kinyon, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, refused ambulance transportation to a hospital.