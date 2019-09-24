Kansas Wesleyan remained at No. 4 in the latest NAIA national football rankings released on Monday.

The Coyotes are 4-0 on the season and 3-0 in Kansas Conference play after a 51-0 shutout of Bethany on Saturday.

Morningside (Iowa) stayed put at the top spot, followed by Benedictine and Saint Francis (Indiana).

KWU is the only KCAC school ranked in this week's top 25, with Sterling, Ottawa and Bethel receiving votes. Ottawa was No. 21 last week but dropped out following a 37-29 loss at Sterling.

KWU travels to Ottawa (1-1, 1-1) on Saturday for a 6 p.m. kickoff. It will be the Braves' home opener.

"It's a huge challenge, " KWU coach Myers Hendrickson said. "They're a really good team. Their game against Sterling could've gone either way.

"They're going to be really excited to play. Coach (Kent) Kessinger does a really nice job. We'll have to come out ready to go."

KWU's Monson, Hanna

named volleyball POWs

A pair of KWU freshmen received KCAC player of the week honors Monday in volleyball.

Emily Monson is the defender of the week and freshman Cortney Hanna is the setter of the week.

Last week the Coyotes went 1-1 falling, to Friends, 3-1, and swept Bethel.

Monson had six assists, 58 digs and two aces for the Coyotes.

Hanna had five kills, 64 assists and 15 digs in the two matches.

Friends' Samantha Naake is the KCAC's Attacker of the Week.

Sterling, Friends, Tabor

take weekly football awards

Sterling quarterback Cedrick Phillips, Friends defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms and Tabor punter Joe Chiavetta have been selected as the KCAC football players of the week.

Phillips helped the Warriors to a 37-29 victory over Ottawa. He threw for 226 yards and a touchdown while adding 78 yards rushing and a score for offensive player of the week honors.

Pharms had seven tackles, five TFLs and five sacks in Friends' 14-7 loss to Tabor on Saturday giving him Defensive Player of the Week honors. Pharms leads the NAIA in sacks per game at 2.8 and has 8.5 sacks on the season, tied for first in the KCAC.

Chiavetta is the Special Teams Player of the Week as he averaged 43.6 yards per punt, had three touchbacks and went 2-for-2 on PATs in the Bluejay's 14-7 win over Friends on Saturday.

Southwestern's Watson named

KCAC soccer offensive POW

With two goals in a 3-0 victory over Central Christian, Southwestern's Francis Watson is the KCAC men's soccer offensive player of the week.

His two goals increased his season total to five.

Oklahoma Wesleyan's Rayssa Neres Souza and Bethel's Ashlyn Brown are the KCAC offensive and defensive players of the week, respectively on the women's side.