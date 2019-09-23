The Stiefel Theatre announced KC and The Sunshine Band will be performing at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets start at $59.

KC and the Sunshine Band first danced into the music scene 40 years ago. With a unique fusion of rhythm and blues and funk, as well as a hint of a Latin percussion groove, Harry Wayne Casey (KC for short) and his band produced hits such as “Get Down Tonight," “That's the way (I Like it)” and “Shake Your Booty."

The group sold more than 100 million records had nine Grammy nominations, and won three Grammy Awards and an American Music Award.