The Kansas Supreme Court recently affirmed the sentencing leveled against a Salina man for the 2015 killing of 17-year-old Allie Saum.

In a decision written by Justice Eric Rosen, the Supreme Court affirmed Stephen A. Gentry's convictions in Saline County District Court for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

According to Salina Journal archives, Gentry gathered friends and acquaintances — including Macio D. Palacio Jr., who brought a gun — to seek revenge on two men who had struck Gentry in the face in an earlier dispute on May 6, 2015. Mistaking a truck Saum and her boyfriend Vince Johnson were riding in for the truck the other men had been in, Gentry commanded Palacio to shoot at the passing vehicle. Palacio stepped into the street and fired five times, according to testimony at both men’s trials.

Saum was wounded and died at Salina Regional Health Center about three hours later.

The court held a statutory error — failing to offer lesser-included offense instructions on the two forms of reckless homicide — was harmless. It also held there was no statutory error in failing to instruct the jury on lesser-included offenses of voluntary manslaughter, attempted unintentional but reckless second-degree murder, attempted reckless involuntary manslaughter, and attempted voluntary manslaughter.

The court also affirmed the district court's denial of Gentry's motion for a continuance.

Finally, the court held the district court erred when it ordered Gentry to pay restitution to the Saline County Attorney's Office for expenses related to witnesses and trial exhibits. It vacated that portion of the order.

According to Salina Journal archives, Gentry, 20 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 25 years served for the first-degree murder of Saum during commission of an inherently dangerous felony. In addition, Saline County District Judge Rene Young sentenced Gentry to serve a total of 21 years and seven months for attempted first-degree murder of Vince Johnson, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.