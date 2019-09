Central Kansas League

Halstead 58, Lyons 8

LYONS — The Halstead Dragons are 3-0 after a 58-8 win over Lyons Friday in CKL play in Lyons.

Halstead led 44-0 at the half.

Scott Grider rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Dragons. Kaden Kraus rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns. Cameron Kohr rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns. Carter Hiebert added a rushing touchdown.

Halstead plays Friday at Rock Creek.

Halstead;30;14;8;6;—58

Lyons;0;0;8;0;—8

Halstead stats

RUSHING — Hiebert 1-10, Kraus 8-90, Farmer 2-5, Kohr 7-87, S.Grider 9-120, Boyd 2-17, Drake 9-47.

PASSING — n/a.

RECEIVING — Hiebert 1-3.

Heart of America

Inman 15, Remington 7

INMAN — The Remington Broncos fell to the Inman Teutons 15-7 Friday in Heart of America League play in Inman.

Jace Duerksen scored on a one-yard run in the fourth quarter and ran the ball in for the two-point conversion to break a 7-7 tie.

Inman scored on a Kendyn Black 25-yard pass from Duerksen with a Carter Brown kick.

Remington tied the game when Max Reese returned a fumble 55-yards for the score. Brayden Lunsford kicked the extra point.

Reese rushed for 52 yards. Cole Sommers passed for 47 yards.

Remington is 0-3 and plays Friday at Garden Plain.

Remington;0;0;7;0;—7

Inman;0;7;0;8;—15

Scoring

2q. I Blank 25-yd. pass from Doerksen (Brown kick)

3q. R Reese 55-yd. fumble return (Lunsford kick)

4q. Doerksen 1-yd. run (Doerksen run)

Remington stats

RUSHING — Reese 10-52, Fasnacht 6-30, Thiel 8-24, Sommers 6-12, team 6-40.

PASSING — Sommers 5-12-0, 47 yds.

RECEIVING — Thiessen 3-29, Graber 1-5, team 1-13.

Wheat State League

Goessel 50, Wakefield 0

WAKEFIELD — Four Goessel High School ballcarries each rushed for 100 yards or more in a 50-0 win over Wakefield Friday in Wheat State League play in Wakefield.

The game was called in the third quarter on the 45-point rule.

Dylan Lindeman rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns. Kale Funk rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Jacob Hagewood rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Luke Wiens rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Goessel held a 444-83 advantage in total offense.

Wakefield drops to 0-3. Goessel is 2-1 and plays Friday at Solomon.

Goessel;16;20;14;x;—50

Wakefield;0;0;0;x;—0

Scoring

1. G Lindeman 43-yd. run (Funk run) 10:42

1q. G Hagewood 48-yd. run (L.Wiens run) 4:04

2q. G Funk 4-yd. run (run failed) 10:40

2q. G Funk 14-yd. run (L.Wiens run) 6:02

2q. G Lindeman 8-yd. run (run failed) 2:03

3q. G L.Wiens 61-yd. run (J.Wiens run) 9:15

3q. G Hagewood 5-yd. run (game ended) 2:45

Team stats

;Goe.;Wak.

First downs;18;5

Rushing-yards;34-409;27-59

Passing yards;35;24

Comp-att-int;2-5-0;5-10-0

Punts-avg.;0-0;3-29.3

Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties-yards;4-40;3-25

Time of poss.;13:27;18:18

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Lindeman 5-105, Funk 13-104, Hagewood 10-103, L.Wiens 5-101, team 1-(-4). Wakefield: Uken 8-34, Hoofard 7-16, Murphy 4-12, team 1-0, Vann 7-(-3).

PASSING — Goessel: Lindeman 2-5-0, 35 yds. Wakefield: 5-10-0, 24 yds.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Hageman 1-31, L.Wiens 1-4. Wakefield: Uken 5-24.

Missed field goals — none.