Flannery O’Connor famously said, “I write because I don’t know what I think until I read what I say.”

People are always asking me, “Where do you get your ideas for your columns?” When I read this quote, I thought, “I have to turn this into an article.”

This may sound strange, but oftentimes when I read something that I’ve written for the paper I’m amazed that I wrote it. I ask myself, “How did I ever come up with that?”

I am constantly writing myself notes with a quote or an idea I come across anticipating an article emerging. I have a constant collection of napkins or scraps of paper with ideas. I have to rewind television shows to catch a phrase or concept that sounds like a truism.

So let’s pretend for a minute that everything that you spoke would be transcribed onto paper. With today’s artificial intelligence, that may not be too absurd; even now there is software that will translate your voice into written text. How enlightening would that be!

What have you said in the past that you no longer believe? What have you repeated over and over that continues to be a lifelong personal truth? What are you sorry that you said?

The spoken word is powerful, and so often we open our mouths with no thought of the effect the words will have. If you knew the words were going to be translated onto paper, would you say them at all? What would change in the way you communicate if everything you said in a day could be reviewed on paper before you went to bed?

I believe that one of the things that gets better as we age is that we are better at measuring our words. Hopefully, time and experience have taught us that many things are left best unspoken.

At the same time, we learn that we have precious time to tell people we love them, to share a compliment or words of encouragement. Dale Carnegie said, “You have it easily in your power to increase the sum total of this world’s happiness now. How? By giving a few words of sincere appreciation to someone who is lonely or discouraged. Perhaps you will forget tomorrow the kind words you say today, but the recipient may cherish them over a lifetime.”

Like O’Connor, we might all be surprised by what we’ve said.

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.