An arraignment has been continued for a man who is charged with an Easton shooting, according to court records.

The arraignment for Daniel W. Owens has been continued until Oct. 23 in Leavenworth County District Court. It is anticipated Owens will enter a plea at that time.

Owens, 44, Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13 at a residence in Easton.

The victim testified during a June 28 hearing that he was shot multiple times after Owens allegedly forced his way into the home.

The continuance in the case was requested Friday by the defense, according to court records.