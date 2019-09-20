Ashley Ann Hudson, 29, of Lindsborg, and formerly of McPherson, passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019), surrounded by family at Lindsborg Hospital. She worked as a receptionist and filing clerk for MCDS (Multi Community Diversified Services).

Ashley was born on April 25, 1990, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Bruce Erwin and Rebecca “Becky” D. (North) Hudson. She graduated from McPherson High School in 2009.

Survivors include: her mother, Rebecca “Becky” Hudson of Lindsborg; brother, Zachary Hudson of Wichita; grandmother, Mary North of Lindsborg; aunt, Cynthia “Cyndy” North of Hamilton, New Jersey; and cherished friend, Eric Peterson of McPherson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce Hudson, and grandfather, Marvin North.

Family will receive friends from 5: to 7 p.m., Tuesday (Sept. 24, 2019), at Stockham Family Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday (Sept. 25, 20190, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service and inurnment will be in McPherson Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or MCDS in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.