Sept. 21 through 29

All times Central

Saturday, Sept. 21

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Maize Inv. 9 a.m.; Halstead @ Marion Inv. 9 a.m.; Remington @ Humboldt Inv. 8:30 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — McPherson @ Bethel 6 p.m., West Virginia @ Kansas 3:30 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Dodge City CC (W noon, M 2 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel @ Muthuma Rogers Inv. (Bethel CC Course) TBA.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ NAIA-ITA Regional Championships, Winfield TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 6:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Colorado @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Sunday, Sept. 22

PRO FOOTBALL — Baltimore @ Kansas City noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Sept. 23

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Salina South Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 24

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Maize @ Salina South 5 p.m.; Halstead, Larned @ Hillsboro 5 p.m.; Haven, Lyons @ Hesston 5 p.m.; Marion, Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Berean Academy 4 p.m.; Remington, Hutchinson Trinity @ Cheney 5 p.m.; Goessel, Classical School of Wichita @ Herington 6 p.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Little River quad 4 p.m.; Burrton, South Barber @ Pretty Prairie TBA.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Hesston, Berean Academy @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Andover 6:30 p.m., Wichita Independent @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS — Newton @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Saint Mary (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Atlanta @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Wednesday, Sept. 25

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Saint Mary @ Bethel 7 p.m., Allen County CC @ Hesston College 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Pratt CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Doane (M 2 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Atlanta @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Minnesota United FC 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Thursday, Sept. 26

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Hesston @ Garden Plain 7 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Remington, Sedgwick, Moundridge, Goessel @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Goddard Eisenhower 6:30 p.m., Valley Center @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Winfield Inv. (Winfield CC) 1 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Olathe West Inv. (Millcreek Center) TBA.

Friday, Sept. 27

PREP FOOTBALL (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Maize @ Newton, Halstead @ Rock Creek, Smoky Valley @ Hesston, Remington @ Garden Plain, Sedgwick @ Ell-Saline, Skyline @ Moundridge, Goessel @ Solomon, Peabody-Burns @ Herington, Burrton @ Hutchinson Central Christian.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Newton @ Buhler Inv. (Hesston GC) 1 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Fort Hays State @ Bethel (W TBA).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 7:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, Sept. 28

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Newton Inv. 9 a.m.; Berean Academy, Peabody-Burns @ Wakefield Inv. 9 a.m.; Sedgwick @ Herington Inv. 9 a.m.; Goessel @ Olpe Inv. 8:30 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ Rim Rock Classic 8:15 a.m.

PREP GIRLS GOLF — Hesston @ Wichita Collegiate TOC 8 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Sterling @ Bethel 1:30 p.m., Kansas @ Texas Christian 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1), Kansas State @ Oklahoma State 6 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Oklahoma Wesleyan @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Cloud County CC (W 2 p.m., M 4:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 6:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, Sept. 29

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit noon (KSAS, ch. 24.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Minnesota @ Kansas City 2:15 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Portland @ Sporting Kansas City 6:30 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.