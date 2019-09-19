VICTORIA — The Newton High School boys’ cross country team finished second in a six-team field Thursday at the Hays Invitational at the Sand Plum Nature Trail in Hays.

Garden City nipped the Railers 40-41. Dodge City was third at 59. Salina Central was fourth at 116.

In the girls’ team standings, Newton took fifth. Dodge City edged host Hays 48-50. Garden City was third at 56. Salina Central was fourth at 88. Newton scored 116 points.

It was the first time Newton had run at this meet.

The Newton boys were led by Erik Jantz, who finished third in 17:23.3. Eli Blaufuss was right behind in fourth place in 17:35.2. Luke Schmidt was eighth in 17:58.0. Widley Nocenti finished 10th in 18:15.9. Ben Gering was 16th in 18:52.1. Caleb Koontz was 18th in 19:07.3. Grant Treaster was 25th in 19:26.6.

For the Railer girls, Ashley Salgado finished 13th in 22:32.4, followed by Ella Mayes in 15th in 22:35.5. Elia Bergquist was 24th in 24:02.1. Emily Torres was 32nd in 25:17.5 and Aspen Schmidt was 35th in 26:13.0.

Newton is off until Sept. 28, when the Railers compete at the Rim Rock Classic at Rim Rock Farm outside of Lawrence.

Hays Invitational

Thursday

Sand Plum

Nature Trail,

Victoria

GIRLS

Team scores (Class 6-5A division) — Dodge City 48, Hays 50, Garden City 56, Salina Central 88, Newton 116, Salina South 146. Olathe South no team score.

Newton runners — 13. SALGADO, Ashley 22:32.4; 15. MAYES, Ella 22:35.5; 24. BERGQUIST, Elia 24:02.1; 32. TORRES, Emily 25:17.5; 35. SCHMIDT, Aspen 26:13.0.

Newton JV — 44. GEORGIOU, Sarah 30:16.5; 63. KRONER, Coralie 33:55.1; 65. SENN, Annika 35:51.4.

BOYS

Team scores (Class 6-5A division) — Garden City 40, Newton 41, Dodge City 59, Salina Central 116, Salina South 117, Hays 166.

Newton runners — 3. JANTZ, Erik 17:23.3; 4. BLAUFUSS, Eli 17:35.2; 8. SCHMIDT, Luke 17:58.0; 10. NOCENTI, Widley 18:15.9; 16. GERING, Ben 18:52.1; 18. KOONTZ, Caleb 19:07.3; 25. TREASTER, Grant 19:26.6.

Newton JV — 4. ANDERSON, Kaden 19:40.8; 9. CATACHE, Jason 19:54.0; 12. HODGE, Simon 20:18.7; 22. EDWARDS, Elijah 21:12.4; 23. DILLON, Drew 21:22.3; 24. GAEDDERT, Gabe 21:26.0; 36. CRAWFORD, Ben 22:05.1; 37. FRANZ, Justin 22:08.7; 51. BARNETT, Alexander 22:56.7; 53. KAUFFMAN, Clayton 22:58.4; 61. TREASTER, Nick 23:22.5; 63. MUSSER, Max 23:25.2; 64. SENN, Jacob 23:25.4; 72. MAENEKE, Hannes 23:49.5; 74. KOONTZ, John 23:52.2; 83. STENZEL, Luke 24:50.7; 99. CRIST, Wyatt 26:42.2.