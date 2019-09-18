This weekend is the inaugural Barrick and Kristi Wilson Laying Tracks Gala, which will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wild Prairie Event Center, 1610 S.E. Third St., Newton.

Three highlights:

1. A fundraiser

Grand Central board vice president Betty Lanzrath said more than 30 baskets have already been put together for the silent auction, including barbecue baskets, local sports fan baskets (for KU, KSU and WSU), car care baskets and more. Meanwhile, the live auction will include such major prize packages as a private pour at Aero Plains Brewing in Wichita and a weeklong getaway to Las Vegas.

2. Entertainment

Bands Jazz Play and Johnny Gamble will provide music throughout the night. Grand Central will also have a guest emcee, former KSN anchor and current Ms. Woman United States Sierra Scott, leading the festivities. Scott has a strong, positive outlook on life, which is something Goering and the board hopes will be at the center of the event.

3. Food

Attendees at the fundraiser will be treated to light appetizers donated by local restaurants.

IF YOU GO

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Wild Prairie Event Center, 1610 S.E. Third St., Newton

HOW MUCH: Early-bird tickets will be available for $25 each through Friday, while tickets will also be available the day of the gala for $65. To purchase tickets or for more information on the gala, call 283-2222.