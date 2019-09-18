Alfalfa will quit growing after the first hard freeze in Kansas, which occurs, on average, around Oct. 15 but can be as early as Oct. 1 or as late as Nov. 1.

The timing of the last two cuttings impacts the winter survival and productivity of the stand in the following year. The last cutting, prior to fall dormancy, should be made based on expected crown regrowth rather than one-tenth bloom because of the decreasing photoperiod. The last cutting should be made so there will be 8 to 12 inches of foliage, or four to six weeks of growth time, before the first killing frost. This should allow adequate time for replenishment of root reserves, which means the second to final cutting should occur around Sept.1.

At this stage of the growing season, alfalfa plants need to store enough carbohydrates to survive the winter. If root reserves are not replenished adequately before the first killing freeze in the fall, the stand is more susceptible to winter damage than it would be normally. That could result in slower green-up and early growth next spring, and in some cases stand loss due to winter kill. The final cutting should occur right after the first killing freeze, before too many of the leaves have dropped. Producers should be prepared to enter the fields as soon as soil moisture conditions allow. After a killing freeze, the remaining forage (if any) can be hayed safely. However, the producer should act quickly because the leaves will soon drop off.

— Ryan Flaming is a Kansas State Research and Extension Agent for Harvey County. Agriculture is his specialty. The Harvey County Extension Office can be contacted at 284-6930.