OLATHE — The Newton High School gymnastics team placed fourth Tuesday at the Olathe South Invitational.

Olathe North won the team title at 94.8, followed by Shawnee Mission Northwest at 89.7, Emporia at 87.15 and Newton at 83.05. Hesston was sixth at 30.25.

Hesston’s Alejandra Medina was seventh in all-around at 30.25. She was fourth in the vault at 8.6 and fourth on the floor exercises at 8.05.

Newton was led by Becca Meyer, who finished eighth in all-around at 29.15. Meter was fourth on the bars at 6.8.

“Still competing without two good all arounds, but we had a few small victories,” Newton-Hesston coach JoaAnne Thaw said. “Becca Meyer was able to do all four events again despite a hurt back and medaled fourth on the unevens. Freshman, Janessa Sutton added beam to her events and Georgia Garcia also did beam for the first time. Our score was better than last week adding a beam score so that was another small victory. We are off until next Wednesday and hopefully that will be time for Toria (Thaw) and Acacia (Penner) to heal as well as add more difficulty to our other gymnasts. Elise Jantz should be able to do more than bars as well. Alejandra Medina from Hesston places fourth on vault and floor and did a good job for us.”

Newton competes Sept. 25 at the Olathe West Invitational.

Olathe South Inv.

Tuesday

Team scores — Olathe North 94.8, Shawnee Mission Northwest 89.7, Emporia 87.15, Newton 83.05, Olathe South 82.65, Hesston 30.25, Shawnee Mission North 12.3.

Newton scores

All-Around — 8. Becca Meyer 29.15, 17. Elisa Fernandez 28.2.

Vault — 17. Fernandez 8.1, 18. Meyer 8.0, 20. Janessa Sutton 7.6.

Bars — 4. Meyer 6.8, 10. Elisa Jantz 6.3, 13. Fernandez 6.1.

Balance beam — 16. Meyer 6.5, 17. Fernandez 6.35, 24. Georgia Garcia 5.05, 25. Sutton 4.55.

Floor exercises — 8. Meyer 7.85, 12. Fernandez 7.65, 19. Elena DeLeon 6.75, 20. Garcia 6.2, 21. Sutton 6.15.

Hesston scores

Alejandra Medina – 4. vault 8.6, 8. bars 6.4, 10. beam 7.2, 4. floor 8.05, 7. all-around 30.25.