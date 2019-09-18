A couple of more hot days are in the Topeka forecast this week before a chance for rain enters the picture, cooling things off a bit.

The National Weather Service says highs Wednesday should be around 91 degrees.

Another day with highs in the lower-90s is expected Thursday, with a chance for rain beginning in the late afternoon.

More rain is possible each day through the weekend, with highs around 84 on Friday and Saturday and 81 on Sunday.

Fall officially arrives at 2:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, with the autumnal equinox.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Thursday: A slight chance of thunderstorms starting late in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

• Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

• Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

• Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

• Monday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

• Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.