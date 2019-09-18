A warm, blustery day at Sand Creek Station proved to make the Newton Invitational girls’ golf tournament a challenge for the 13-team, 69-player field.

Andover won the tournament with a 167 team score, 16 strokes better than Winfield. Buhler was tied for third with Maize South at 186, but Buhler won the fifth-score tie-breaker as Maize South had just four players.

Newton finished 10th at 216.

Madison Slayton of Andover was top medalist with a one-over par 36 (the course was shortened to a par 35 for the tournament).

Slayton was three strokes ahead of Elly Betholf of Winfield and Britney Wessley of Maize South.

Mati Newman of Valley Center and Tiffany Chan of Andover tied for fourth at 40.

“I think I had a pretty good round,” Slayton said. “I had quite a few birdie putts lip out. I was able to make up for the mistakes. It was so windy, but at least it wasn’t raining. On 10 and 18, I was straight into the wind, and it was moving my ball quite a bit to the right. I put one in the water on 10 and one in the ditch on 18, other than that I tried to adjust as best I could.”

Slayton, a senior, tied for third at state last year, finishing fourth in the playoffs. Andover is the defending state runner up.

“I’m hoping our team can win state, that’s the big one,” Slayton said. “I want us to get as many wins as we can.”

Newton was led by Mallory Seirer, who placed 13th at 45 to claim a medal.

“The wind was definitely a factor,” Seirer said. “It messed me up a couple times. It caused me to go into some penalty areas. That cost me a few strokes. I was hoping to play well on our home course. The season’s been OK. I’ve been stuck around 45 a couple of times. I shot a 45 at Salina. I’m hoping to carry that consistency into the 18 hole tournaments.”

Seirer is hoping to make a return to state, where she finished tied for 35th, but was just eight strokes off a medal. State this year will be 36 holes over two days.

“I want to place at state, which will mean I have to finish about 15 places better than I did last year,” she said. “It will definitely mean staying mentally tough and being able to bounce back after bad holes.”

Alyssa Lujano tied for 41st at 55. Ember Suter and Lindsey Warsnak tied for 51st at 58. Cadence Altum tied for 53rd at 59. Jace Skinner tied for 55th at 60. Alondra Valle was 69th at 79.

“I know we were up and down,” Newton coach Joanie Pauls said. “We just have to work on eliminating our bad holes. Mallory played well today, but she had a nine on a hole. We have so much potential. The team is very competitive with each other. If we can eliminate the bad holes and take some strokes off the putting, we can have a very good finish to the season.

“This is a good group of girls. They will be playing on the weekends trying to improve their game.”

Newton has three meets next week — the Salina South Invitational Monday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course, the Winfield Invitational Sept. 26 at the Winfield Country Club in a make-up of a rain out, and the Buhler Invitational Sept. 27 at the Hesston Golf Course.

Newton Inv.

Tuesday

Sand Creek Station

Par 35, 2,375 yds.

Team scores — Andover 167, Winfield 183, Buhler 186, Maize South 186-open, Salina South 194, Derby 206, Valley Center 206, Hutchinson 208, Salina Central 215, Newton 216, Emporia 217, Campus 245. Wellington no team score.

Medalists — 1. Madison Slayton And. 36, 2. Elly Bertholf Win. 39, 2. Britney Wessley MS 39, 4. Mati Newman VC 40, 4. Tiffany Chan And. 40, 6. Haley Miller Buh. 42, 7. Payton Ginter Wel. 43, 7. Alivia Nguyen And. 43, 9. Lauren Specht Buh. 44, 9. Reaghan Martin Hut. 44, 9. Zoe Norton SS 44, 9. Bridgit Conway SC 44, 13. Mallory Seirer New. 45, 14. Nina Frees SS 46, 15. London Love MS 47-won scorecard playoff.

Remainder of field — 19. Kelsey Hawley And. 48, 20. Rylie Cannon Buh. 49, 20. Kasiah Richmond Wel. 49, 22. Evann Deal Hut. 50, 22. Chloe Johnson Der. 50, 22. Anna LIndebak MS 50, 22. Kylie Rudkin MS 50, 22. Celine Mendoza Win. 50, 22. Avary Eckert Emp. 50, 22. Olivia Brosch And. 50, 22. Lindsay Brown SS 50, 30. Harlee Long SC 51, 30. Callie Cooper Buh. 51, 30. Chaney Littell Win. 51, 33. Kate McPherson Buh. 52, 33. Savanna Nickum Win. 52, 35. Drue Davis Emp. 53, 36. Hayley Engellend Buh. 54, 36. Sarah Schwartz Hut. 54, 36. Marissa Nutz SS 54, 36. Elana Schmelzle VC 54, 36. Katy Johnson Der. 54, 41. Allison Keasey Der. 55, 41. Alyssa Lujano New. 55, 41. Lauryn Williams VC 55, 44. Hope Hilton And. 56, 44. Sophie Martins Camp. 56, 44. Olivia Eckert Emp. 56, 47. Mollina Tran SS 57, 47. Abbi Wolf VC 57, 49. Macey Truitt Der. 58, 49. Veronica Blankley Emp. 58, 49. Ember Suter New. 58, 49. Lindsey Warsnak New. 58, 53. Chloe White SC 59, 53. Cadence Altum New. 59, 55. Karlee Roudybush SS 60, 55. Riley Lusk Hut. 60, 55. Jaye Skinner New. 60, 58. Bre Bolieu SC 61, 59. Karter Fuller SC 62, 59. Alicia Jaramillo Camp. 62, 59. Marina Jaramillo Camp. 62, 62. Kylar Smith Hut. 63, 63. Analysia Morales Camp. 65, 63. Leah Shipman Camp. 65, 65. Jenna Fessler Emp. 68, 66. Lauren Davis Der. 69, 67. Aneessa Franklin Camp. 73, 68. Tatym Henke Hut. 74, 69. Alondra Valle New. 79.