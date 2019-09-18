In five short years, Tamie Larez has made a name for herself at the annual Harvey County United Way Chili Cookoff. Representing the organization she directs, Meals on Wheels, she has been winning awards — not for her chili, but for her themes and decor. She's been winning awards for having fun.

"I love doing the chili cookoff," Larez said. "The cookoff is just fun."

It is also work — there are several gallons of chili to make and a booth to decorate. Each year Larez creates a theme — from pirates to mad scientists, fishing to fortune-tellers.

"This year I have another theme going on," she said with a secretive smile on her face.

Meals on Wheels has had a booth in the cookoff every year. When the gates open for the 2019 edition on Sept. 28, it will be the 13th cookoff.

Entering the 13th year, Larez says, shows the event has stood the test of time.

"In a nonprofit, we think if we can hold on to an event for five years, that is a good number," Larez said. "Three years, you start to dwindle unless you change it up enough to make some excitement."

It is an event she sees as important — even if the tickets she sells and money she collects trying to win a people's choice award do not directly line the coffers of Meals on Wheels.

"That day is one day that I, and this organization, can put our foot forward out there and reap the benefits to us. The United Way is so supportive of our organization. They are awesome. And the United Way is our community. They support us wholeheartedly," Larez said.

The event usually draws about 1,000 people and raises $10,000 for the United Way.

There are currently 25 booths registered for the 2019 event.

"We seem to know what works well for our community, and that means bringing people together to taste some chili and listen to some music and be together for a day," said Tina Payne, director of United Way. "It's not as much work as I thought it would be, but, I don't make the chili. For those that make the chili, we say thank you."

Throughout the years Meals on Wheels has partnered with other organizations — local real estate agents, other nonprofits, shopping centers and Newton Medical Center among them. Larez said some of those partnerships would not have happened without the cookoff.

This year Meals on Wheels will get some help from Newton Medical Center as the head chef at NMC will be making the chili for the Meals on Wheels booth.

"Newton Medical Center has been amazing for us," Larez said.

Advance tickets to the cookoff are being sold by participating agencies and United Way board members for a $5 donation to the United Way. A limited number of tickets are available at The Newton Kansan, 121 W. Sixth.