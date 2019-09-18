The Bethel Threshers host the weekly KCAC ESPN3 Game of the Week this Saturday, September 21, inside Thresher Stadium.

The game is scheduled for a 6 p.m. kickoff, with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Thresher Football is off to a 2-0 start to their season, their best since 2008, and will look to keep this momentum going as they square off with the McPherson Bulldogs (0-2).

Listed below for fans are expectations for Saturday's event, how to access the game on ESPN3, as well as many other details for the night:

ESPN3 Game Day Shirt Giveaway

The first 200 fans arriving at Thresher Stadium will receive a free Thresher ESPN3 Game Day shirt in honor of the event. There will be 100 shirts available to Bethel students, and 100 available for the general fan. Fans will be able to claim these shirts as they enter through the gates, which are scheduled to open at 5 p.m.

Game Theme: Blackout

Fans are encouraged to wear black clothing to the game in participation with the "Blackout" theme for the student section. The Thresher ESPN3 Game Day shirts will be black in collaboration with this.

ESPN3: Accessing the National Broadcast

Fans who are unable to make the game in-person will be able to stream the game through the ESPN3 platform. There are many ways of accessing the game, here are a few:

• Fans can use this direct link to pull the game up on their laptop or mobile device (https://www.espn.com/watch?id=3828bb64-a974-47db-bee2-cb524183f5fe).

• Fans will be able to search for the game by going to espn.com and clicking the "Watch" tab at the top of the screen.

• Fans can pull up the game on their Smart TV by downloading the ESPN app and searching through that platform.

• Fans can find the ESPN app on their Roku, Amazon Firesticks, and other streaming software and search for the game on those platforms.

(Note: The game will not be live-streamed on the Thresher Sports Network portal)

Thresher Stadium Concessions

Fans who attended the 34-14 home-opening victory over Bethany College saw a few updates to the concessions stand products and services. Here is what to expect if this is your first time at Thresher Stadium:

• The concessions stands can now take both cash and credit cards.

• Pizza Hut is now the "Official Pizza of Thresher Athletics" and is available for purchase.

• Billy Sims BBQ will also have product being served in the concessions stands, primarily pulled-pork sandwiches.

• Coca-Cola products are now available for purchase, including Dr. Pepper.

Admission Prices

Adults: $7.00

Seniors (65+): $5.00

Non-Bethel Students (K-12 & College): $5.00

Children 5 & Under: Free

Booster Club

The Bethel College Booster Club will be having a tailgate tent outside of Thresher Stadium before the game. Members are encouraged to stop by to grab some food and visit. Non-members who are interested in joining or learning more are encouraged to stop by as well. More information can be found here (http://www.bethelthreshers.com/d/2019_booster_club_flyer_-_online.pdf).

Threshers vs Bulldogs: Game Notes

• This is the 92nd all-time meeting between the Bethel Threshers and McPherson Bulldogs. McPherson currently holds the all-time advantage at 46-45.

• The Threshers are 4-1 against the Bulldogs in their last five meetings. This includes last year's 56-42 victory on Fall Fest, where the Threshers broke their 77-year old single-game rushing record.

• Bethel comes into the game with a 2-0 overall record and a 2-0 KCAC record. The last time Bethel was 2-0 was in 2008. The last time the Threshers were 3-0 was the 2007 season when they won the KCAC championship and started their year by going 7-0.

• Bethel went 1-1 last year on ESPN3 broadcasts. The Threshers hosted the inaugural KCAC ESPN3 Game of the Week on Sept 1 vs Ottawa University, losing 42-12. They then traveled to the University of Saint Mary on Oct 13, and defeated the Spires 39-35.

• The Threshers are currently ranked #1 in the NAIA in terms of 4th down conversions (100%) and pass efficiency (332.2).

• The Threshers rushing offense is currently ranked #2 in the NAIA with an average of 354 yards/game.

• Trey Palmer (FR/Pearland, Texas), the reigning KCAC Special Teams Player of the Week, is currently #1 in the NAIA with an average of 27 yards/punt return.

• The Threshers have won the last two KCAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors, with Palmer and Tanner Galliart (SR/Larned, Kan.) both being selected due to punt returning.

• Bethel is currently ranked in the NAIA Top 50 in 20 different team categories, and 23 individual categories, found in their entirety here (http://www.dakstats.com/WebSync/Pages/Team/TeamPage.aspx?association=10&sg=MFB&sea=NAIMFB_2019&team=2208).