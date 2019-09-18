The Bethel College volleyball team got off to the start it needed Wednesday in the Threshers’ KCAC opener against McPherson College at Thresher Gym, but the early momentum quickly faded and was never regained.

McPherson downed Bethel in three sets — 25-20, 25-20, 25-18. The loss snaps a two-match winning streak for the Threshers.

“We competed very well with them,” Bethel coach Stacy Middleton said. “Competing with the conference champion from last year, we’ll take that. We killed ourselves. We had a lot of our own self-inflicted errors. We’re very young, and that’s part of that. At one point, we had four or five freshmen on the court.”

McPherson, 8-6 overall, was led by Sydney Burton with 15 kills and Riley Bradbury with 10 kills. Skylar Lane set 22 assists, followed by Kaitlyn Heins with 16. Riley Bradbury added 12 digs. Mady Woog, Burton and Alexandra Parish each downed three blocks.

Mia Loganbill and Jordyn Allen each had nine kills to lead Bethel. Gabby Valdez set 22 assists. Jade Gleason served three aces, including two in a row that hit the top of the net and fell to the floor. Ivy Bringer had 10 digs. Allen downed two blocks.

Bethel jumped out 11-8 in the first set, but McPherson quickly reeled the Threshers back in. Tied 19-19, hitting errors allowed McPherson to take a three-point run and force Bethel’s final time out. The Threshers managed just one more point in the set. Bethel had seven hitting errors to four in the first set.

Bethel trailed 8-4 in the second set and never got closer than two points for the rest of the set.

McPherson jumped out 7-2 in the third set. After a Bethel time out, the Bulldogs added five more points to the run. The Threshers did get within four points before the Bulldogs were able to claim the match.

“They’re learning how to play mentally tough and to play with bigger grasp,” Middleton said of the late comeback.

Bethel is 4-9 and hosts Kansas Wesleyan at 7 p.m. Friday in a non-conference meeting between the two KCAC rivals. The two teams will meet later in conference play.

McPHERSON (8-6, 1-0 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Bree Wallace 2-0-0; Kaitlyn Heinis 0-0-0; Jamie Siess 1-0-0; Mady Woog 4-0-3; Riley Bradbury 10-1-1; Reven Bradbury 1-0-0; Alicia Hall 7-0-1; Skylar Lane 1-0-0; Alexandra Parish 4-0-3; Kelsey Doll 0-0-0; Kayla Lansford 0-0-0; Delani List 0-1-0; Sydney Burton 15-0-3. TOTALS 45-2-8.0.

BETHEL (4-9, 0-1 KCAC) — (kills-aces-blocks) Amber Mott 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 9-0-0; J'Lynne Stolsworth 0-0-0; Gabby Valdez 1-1-0; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Stephany Meyer 4-0-0; Jade Gleason 3-3-1; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Ivy Bringer 1-0-0; Sage Westerfield 2-0-1; Jordyn Allen 9-1-2. TOTALS 29-5-3.0.

McPherson;25;25;25;—3

Bethel;20;20;18;—0

Assist leaders — MC: Lane 22, Heins 16. BC: Valdez 22, Roth 2, Wilhelm 2. Dig leaders — MC: Bradbury 12, Siess 9. BC: Bringer 10, Mott 7, Roth 7.