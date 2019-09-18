Halstead drops

two at CKL tri

HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School volleyball dropped a pair of matches in a Central Kansas League triangular Tuesday at home.

Halstead fell to Haven in three sets, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18. Halstead fell to Nickerson 25-11, 25-12.

Thursday, Halstead downed Conway Springs 25-19, 25-17; and lost to Wichita Trinity Academy 27-25, 26-24.

Halstead is 7-7, 0-3 in CKL play, and plays Saturday at the Marion Invitational, followed by Hillsboro Tuesday with Larned.

Goessel splits

at Herington

HERINGTON — The Goessel High School volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday at Herington in Wheat State League play.

Goessel fell to Little River 26-28, 25-13, 25-13; and downed Peabody-Burns 25-15, 25-23.

Peabody-Burns fell to Herington 25-12, 25-12.

Goessel is 5-5, 3-1 in WSL play. Peabody-Burns is 6-8, 0-4 in WSL play and plays Tuesday at Little River.

Berean Academy

drops two matches

INMAN — The Berean Academy volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Tuesday in Heart of America League play.

Berean fell to Inman 25-21, 25-15; and Sterling 25-8, 25-20.

Berean hosts Marion, Moundridge and Sedgwick Tuesday.

Remington falls

in league play

BRAINERD — The Remington High School volleyball team dropped a pair of Heart of America League matches Tuesday at Remington.

The Broncos fell to Bennington 28-26, 25-23; and Ell-Saline 21-25, 25-22, 25-23.

Remington is 4-10, 1-3 in HOAL play, and plays Saturday at Humboldt Invitational.

Burrton splits

road matches

ST. JOHN — The Burrton High School volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday at St. John.

Burrton lost to Macksville 26-24, 25-14; and downed Stafford 25-19, 25-12.

Burrton is 7-8, 1-2 in Heart of the Plains League, and plays Tuesday at Pretty Prairie with South Barber.

Hesston C teams

at Minneapolis Inv.

Saturday

Pool play

Hesston Team 4 def. Hesston Team 5 25-17, 25-19

Hesston Team 4 def. Smoky Valley 25-14, 23-25, 16-14

Hesston Team 4 def. Herington 25-8, 26-24

Hesston Team 4 def. Riley County 25-22, 25-15

Hesston Team 4 def. Bennington 25-17, 25-10

Hesston Team 4 def. Minneapolis 25-18, 25-20

Herington def. Hesston Team 5 25-18, 25-17

Smoky Valley def. Hesston Team 5 25-12, 25-18

Bennington def. Hesston Team 5 25-8, 25-12

Minneapolis def. Hesston Team 5 25-18, 25-23

Riley County def. Hesston Team 5 25-10, 25-23

CKL Standings

League;Overall

;W-L;W-L

Nickerson;3–0;15–2

Hesston;1–0;10–2

Lyons;2–1;7–3

Smoky Val.;2–1;11–7

Pratt;2–1;8–6

Haven;2–1;9–8

Hoisington 2–1;5–7

Halstead;0–3;7–7

Hillsboro;0–3;7–8

Larned;0–3;0–12