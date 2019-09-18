Halstead drops
two at CKL tri
HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School volleyball dropped a pair of matches in a Central Kansas League triangular Tuesday at home.
Halstead fell to Haven in three sets, 18-25, 25-17, 25-18. Halstead fell to Nickerson 25-11, 25-12.
Thursday, Halstead downed Conway Springs 25-19, 25-17; and lost to Wichita Trinity Academy 27-25, 26-24.
Halstead is 7-7, 0-3 in CKL play, and plays Saturday at the Marion Invitational, followed by Hillsboro Tuesday with Larned.
Goessel splits
at Herington
HERINGTON — The Goessel High School volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday at Herington in Wheat State League play.
Goessel fell to Little River 26-28, 25-13, 25-13; and downed Peabody-Burns 25-15, 25-23.
Peabody-Burns fell to Herington 25-12, 25-12.
Goessel is 5-5, 3-1 in WSL play. Peabody-Burns is 6-8, 0-4 in WSL play and plays Tuesday at Little River.
Berean Academy
drops two matches
INMAN — The Berean Academy volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Tuesday in Heart of America League play.
Berean fell to Inman 25-21, 25-15; and Sterling 25-8, 25-20.
Berean hosts Marion, Moundridge and Sedgwick Tuesday.
Remington falls
in league play
BRAINERD — The Remington High School volleyball team dropped a pair of Heart of America League matches Tuesday at Remington.
The Broncos fell to Bennington 28-26, 25-23; and Ell-Saline 21-25, 25-22, 25-23.
Remington is 4-10, 1-3 in HOAL play, and plays Saturday at Humboldt Invitational.
Burrton splits
road matches
ST. JOHN — The Burrton High School volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday at St. John.
Burrton lost to Macksville 26-24, 25-14; and downed Stafford 25-19, 25-12.
Burrton is 7-8, 1-2 in Heart of the Plains League, and plays Tuesday at Pretty Prairie with South Barber.
Hesston C teams
at Minneapolis Inv.
Saturday
Pool play
Hesston Team 4 def. Hesston Team 5 25-17, 25-19
Hesston Team 4 def. Smoky Valley 25-14, 23-25, 16-14
Hesston Team 4 def. Herington 25-8, 26-24
Hesston Team 4 def. Riley County 25-22, 25-15
Hesston Team 4 def. Bennington 25-17, 25-10
Hesston Team 4 def. Minneapolis 25-18, 25-20
Herington def. Hesston Team 5 25-18, 25-17
Smoky Valley def. Hesston Team 5 25-12, 25-18
Bennington def. Hesston Team 5 25-8, 25-12
Minneapolis def. Hesston Team 5 25-18, 25-23
Riley County def. Hesston Team 5 25-10, 25-23
CKL Standings
League;Overall
;W-L;W-L
Nickerson;3–0;15–2
Hesston;1–0;10–2
Lyons;2–1;7–3
Smoky Val.;2–1;11–7
Pratt;2–1;8–6
Haven;2–1;9–8
Hoisington 2–1;5–7
Halstead;0–3;7–7
Hillsboro;0–3;7–8
Larned;0–3;0–12