CRESTLINE — Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators executed a search warrant at 6555 Southeast Wyandotte Road in Crestline on Thursday afternoon, as part of an investigation into an alleged armed assault, which occurred last week.

During the course of the search, detectives discovered a suspected methamphetamine lab, cultivated marijuana, drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, firearms and a stolen vehicle.

Arrested at the scene was 58 year-old Joseph Palmer.

Palmer was transported to the Cherokee County Jail where he is being held without bond on allegations of Manufacturing Methamphetamine, Cultivation of Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation assisted Cherokee County Investigators in processing the scene.

“A lot of suspected criminal activity was disrupted as a result of this afternoon’s warrant execution. As this investigation continues to move forward, we anticipate additional arrests,” Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves said.