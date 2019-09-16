KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bethel College football team put on a display of offensive fireworks rarely seen in recent years, blasting Avila 54-34 Saturday afternoon in KCAC play in Kansas City.

The Threshers open the season 2-0 for the first time since 2008 and beats Avila for the first time in three meetings.

Avila drops to 0-2 overall and in KCAC play.

The Threshers racked up 509 yards in total offense. The defense allowed 476 yards, but also recovered a pair of fumbles and stopped the Eagles four times on fourth down, including several times in the red zone. Avila was just four of 16 on third down conversions.

Bethel jumped to a 20-6 lead after Trey Palmer returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown. Avila scored just before the end of the first quarter, but Bethel was able to pull away 34-20 at the half and scored a touchdown midway in the third quarter.

Rushing touchdowns for Zach Esau and Rudy Juarez in the fourth quarter put Bethel back up by four scores. Avila scored with 21 seconds left in the game to get the Bethel lead back to 20 points.

Esau finished the game with 75 yards rushing on 19 carries with three touchdowns. He threw two passes with Sedgwick grad Brayden Francis making both catches and scoring both times on plays of 76 and 59 yards.

Chantz Scurry carried the ball 11 times for 98 yards and a touchdown. Juarez scored on his only carry of 31 yards.

Carvin Duverge posted 10 tackles, eight solo, including 3.5 tackles for a loss. Joshua Seabolt added seven total tackles.

For Avila, Tristan Askan hit 27 of 41 passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Alex Williams and John Jacobs each threw a touchdown pass. Devin Senerius caught seven passes for 74 yards and two scores. Andrew Williams caught nine passes for 109 yards and a score. Kelvin Edwards caught six passes for 60 yards and a score.

Naeem Moore rushed the ball nine times for 100 yards and a touchdown.

Bradley Sandiford had six tackles for Avila.

The Eagles were flagged 14 times for 196 yards in penalties to just 30 for Bethel on four calls.

Bethel returns home at 6 p.m. Saturday to take on McPherson. The Bulldogs are 0-2, 0-1 in conference play, falling to Langston 21-20 and Sterling 29-19.

Bethel;20;14;7;13;—54

Avila;13;7;0;14;—34

Scoring

1q. B Scurry 56-yd. offensive fumble recovery (Demond kick) 13:50

1q. A Edwards 20-yd. pass from Askan (kick failed) 9:29

1q. B Esau 3-yd. run (kick failed) 4:46

1q. Palmer 60-yd. punt return (Francis kick) 1:53

1q. A Moore 75-yd. run (Leighow kick) :57

2q. B Esau 5-yd. run (Francis kick) 11:06

2q. A Senerius 12-yd. pass from Jacobs III (Leighow kick) 8:10

2q. B Francis 76-yd. pass from Esau (Francis kick) 4:12

3q. B Francis 59-yd. pass from Francis (Francis kick) 7:32

4q. A Senerius 3-yd. pass from Askan (Leighow kick) 8:19

4q. B Esau 9-yd. run (kick failed) 4:25

4q. B Juarez 31-yd. run (Francis kick) 1:44

4q. W An.Williams 10-yd. pass from Al.Williams (Leighow kick) :21

Team stats

;BC;AU

First downs;16;23

Rushing-yards;50-374;31-158

Passing yards;135;318

Comp-att-int;2-2-0;35-53-0

Punts-avg.;4-40.0;5-41.2

Fumbles-lost;4-3;2-2

Penalties-yards;4-30;14-196

Time of poss.;27:32;32:28

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Scurry 11-98, Esau 19-75, Harrison 4-75, Green 7-53, Isley 3-36, Juarez 1-31, Campbell 1-9, Seabolt 1-5, Garcia 1-0, team 1-(-2), Barnes 1-(-6). Avila: Moore 9-100, Jacobs III 1-30, Nesbit 10-20, Hopkins 2-12, Edwards 2-10, Al.Williams 1-7, Josiah 2-(-3), Askan 4-(-18).

PASSING — Bethel: Esau 2-2-0, 135 yds. Avila: Askan 27-41-0, 215 yds.; Al.Williams 4-5-0, 57 yds.; Jacobs III 4-7-0, 46 yds.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Francis 2-135. Avila: An.Williams 9-109, Senerius 7-74, Edwards 6-60, Moore 5-15, Hopkins 2-25, Downton 2-24, Nesbitt 2-(-1), Reid 1-12, Berryman 1-0.

Missed field goals — none.