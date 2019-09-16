BOWLING

GOODWILL

We B Gone;5;3

Senior Frogs;5;3

Midway Motors;4;4

Arrowhead;3;5

All 3 Holes;3;5

Roofing Services;3;5

Heavy Pork;3;5

Miles Properties;3;5

High Single Game — Jack Martin, We B Gone, 255; High Single Series — Jack Martin, We B Gone, 642; High Team Game — Midway Motors, 958; High Team Series — Midway Motors, 2,755.

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Rob Younkin, Dick Morrison, Bill Young, Charles McNaulty, Jerry Schmidt -4.

2. Rick Tolin, Fred Franklin, Jim Linsner, Jack Bowder, Dale Dick -3.

3. Phil Considine, Roman Mannabach, Wil Besore, Dennis Carter -2.

Closest to pin 3 — Jim Linsner. Closest to pin 9 on second shot — Rob Younkin.

Next play — Thursday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wellington Inv.

Saturday

GIRLS

Team scores — Goddard Eisenhower 15, Remington 47.

Remington results — 8. Lucy Brown 23:50.90, 10. Audrey Van Zelfden 24:02.90, 12. Ellie Van Zelfden 24:15.00, 20. Alli Willour 26:33.60, 29. Emily Wedel 31:56.40.

BOYS

Team scores — Goddard Eisenhower 21, Valley Center 76, Arkansas City 77, Caldwell 90, Goddard 119, Remington 150, Belle Plaine 179.

Remington results — 2. Asher Brown 17:45.10, 38. Matthew Peters 22:10.90, 55. Josh Ulbrich 26:46.90, 56. Josh Day 26:49.70, 57. Luke Bumm 27:58.10 40.

Newton-Hesston

competes

LAWRENCE — The Newton-Hesston gymnastics teams competed Saturday at the Lawrence Free State Invitational.

Olathe East won the 12-team meet at 101.8. Olathe Northwest was second at 98.4 and Lawrence Free State was third at 97.2. Newton was seventh at 77.5 and Hesston was 12th at 30.35.

Newton was short-handed for the second time in three meets. Becca Meyer led the Railers in all-around with a 29.55. Elisa Fernandez scored a 27.05 in all-around.

Hesston’s sole entry, Alejandra Medina, finished 16th in all-around at 30.35. She placed ninth in the floor exercises at 8.2.

“Not too much to comment on … missing Toria Thaw and Acacia Penner due to injury put us out of the team competition, but the girls did what they could,” Newton-Hesston coach JoAnne Thaw said. “We were short on beam and Becca came through and did vault so we had three there, and filled floor. It was Janessa's (Sutton) first vault competition and she did well. Becca's first all-around meet. Elisa Fernandez is improving and was also all around for us today.

“Hesston's Alejandra Medina improved her floor and all around score. She had a finish on floor in the top 10 so that looks promising. Still a lot of work to do, but mainly we need to heal the injuries.”

Newton competes Tuesday at the Olathe South Invitational at the Millcreek Center in Olathe.

Lawrence Free

State Invitational

Saturday

Team scores — Olathe East 101.8, Olathe Northwest 98.4, Lawrence Free State 97.2, Olathe North 93.7, Lawrence 91.6, Emporia 88.1, Newton 77.5, Shawnee Mission Northwest 69.55, Olathe West 59.25, Olathe South 53.7, Shawnee Mission North 34.6, Hesston 30.35.

Hesston results — Alejandra Medina: 19. vault 8.3, 20. bars 6.4, 23. beam 7.45, 9. floor 8.2, 16. all-around 30.35.

Newton results — Elena DeLeon: 37. floor 6.7. Elisa Fernandez 34. vault 7.9, 21. bars 6.3, 39. beam 5.8, 32. floor 7.05, 26. all-around 27.05. Georgia Garcia: 38. floor 6.35. Elise Jantz: 21. bars 6.3. Becca Meyer: 16. vault 8.4, 29. bars 5.9, 21. beam 7.5, 18. floor 7.75, 21. all-around 29.55. Janessa Sutton: 34. vault 7.9, 40. floor 6.1.

Railer spikers

claim win

The Newton High School volleyball team swept a home dual meet Thursday over Independence.

Newton won the match 25-20, 25-19, 25-21.

Newton is 4-5 and plays Tuesday at Campus with Salina South.

Sedgwick spikers

win tourney

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick High School volleyball team ran the table to win the Sedgwick-Goessel Invitational Saturday, held this year at Sedgwick.

In pool play, Sedgwick downed Wichita Independent 25-7, 25-12; Fairfield 25-10, 25-12; and Canton-Galva 25-14, 25-19.

In the semifinals, Sedgwick downed Hutchinson Central Christian 25-17, 25-17. In the finals, Sedgwick topped Heart of America League rival Moundridge 27-25, 25-15.

Goessel plays Tuesday at Herington. Burrton plays Tuesday at St. John-Hudson. Sedgwick, Moundridge and Goessel play Thursday at Douglass.

Sedgwick-Goessel Inv.

Saturday at Sedgwick

Pool A — Sedgwick def. Wichita Independent 25-7, 25-12; Canton-Galva def. Fairfield 25-11, 25-14; Sedgwick def. Fairfield 25-10, 25-12; Canton-Galva def. Wichita Independent 25-18, 25-17; Sedgwick def. Canton-Galva 25-14, 25-19; Wichita Independent def. Fairfield 25-22, 25-18.

Pool B — Goessel def. Burrton 26-24, 13-25, 25-14; Moundridge def. Central Christian 25-13, 25-19; Central Christian def. Goessel vs. 25-16, 23-25, 25-14; Moundridge def. Burrton 25-17, 25-11; Moundridge def. Goessel 18-25, 25-18, 25-15; Central Christian def. Burrton 18-25, 25-9, 25-13.

Semifinals — Sedgwick def. Central Christian 25-17, 25-17; Moundridge def. Canton-Galva 25-12, 25-9.

Championship — Sedgwick def. Moundridge 27-25, 25-15.

Third place — Canton-Galva def. Central Christian 25-16, 18-25, 25-23.

Fifth place — Goessel def. Wichita Independent 25-21, 21-25, 25-22.

Seventh place — Burrton def. Fairfield 25-14, 25-16.

BC men fall

to MACU

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Mid-America Christian University 5-0 Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Mid-America is ranked 20th in the NAIA polls.

The Evangels improved to 4-1, while Bethel falls to 1-4.

Rodrigo Albuquerque scored two goals for MACU. Allen Sorato scored a goal with an assist. Kieran Chance and Simon Van Rheeden each added a goal.

Austen Parker had one save for the Evangels. Albert Bratthammar had seven saves for Bethel.

Bethel wraps up non-conference play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Oklahoma City University at Thresher Stadium.

Bethel;0;0;—0

Mid-Am.Chr.;4;1;—5

1. M Rodrigo Albuquerque (Endri Copa, Allan Sorato) 8:41

2. M Sorato (Fabian Forisch) 24:56

3. M Albuquerque (penalty kick) 26:03

4. M Simon Van Rheeden (Bruno Baneira) 38:33

5. M Kieran Chance (unassisted) 49:12

Total shots — BC 1-1—2, MA 14-4—18. Shots on goal — BC 1-0—1, MA 9-3—12. Saves — BC: Albert Bratthammar (L) 5-2—7. MA: Austen Parker (W) 1-0—1. Corner kicks — BC 1, MA 5. Fouls — BC 14, MA 8. Offside — BC 0, MA 4. Cautions — BC: Chris Torres 77:08.

Bethel women

drop road game

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell to Mid-America Christian 7-0 Saturday in Oklahoma City.

Bethel trailed 4-0 at the half.

Liz Loreno and Bayleigh Fink each scored two goals for the 3-2 Evangels. Kirsty Ashworth, Kyleigh Gibson and Nadia Santillan each added a goal.

Bethel was outshot 20-4, 15-1 on goal. Ashtyn Brown had two saves in the first half for Bethel. Vivi Rodriguez had four saves in the second half. Jennifer Starwalt had one save for MACU.

Bethel drops to 3-2 and closes out non-conference play at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Oklahoma City University.

Bethel;0;0;—0

Mid-Am.Chr.;4;3;—7

1. M Liz Lozano (unassisted) 13:16

2. M Lozano (unassisted) 23:07

3. M Bayleigh Fink (Brooklyn Fink) 25:45

4. M Kirsty Ashworth (unassisted) 40:48

5. M Ba.Fink (unassisted) 51:02

6. M Kyleigh Gibson (unassisted) 72:47

7. M Nadia Santillan (Sylvie Willie) 77:53

Total shots — BC 2-2—4, MA 9-11—20. Shots on goal — BC 0-1—1, MA 7-8—15. Saves — BC: Ashtyn Brown (L, 45:00, 4 ga) 2-x—2; Vivi Rodriguez (45:00, 3 ga) x-4—4. MA: Kinsey Sanders (W, 21:30, 0 ga) 0-x—0; Jennifer Starwalt (68:30, 0 ga) 0-1—1. Corner kicks — BC 2, MA 2. Fouls — BC 8, MA 7. Offside — BC 4, MA 4. Cautions — MA: Willie (equipment) 8:17.

Hesston runners

8th in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Hesston College men’s cross country team placed eighth Saturday at the Colorado College Invitational.

“We had a great weekend and race in Colorado Springs,” Hesston coach Todd Lehman said. “In spite of the extra challenges this race provided (early 8:30 a.m. start time, high elevation at 6,100 feet, fast field), our runners performed very well. We've been struggling a bit with injuries so it was a testament to the runners' determination that all five Larks who started the race finished it! Also, this was the first 8k for four of our five runners. I am very pleased with their efforts. We followed up the Saturday morning race with an afternoon hike and a Sunday morning hike, as well. We tried to take full advantage of the mountains we were in.”

Hesston results — 71. Levi Geyer 30:48, 80. Jaden Lais 33:35, 83. Levi Knopp 38:20, 84. Jonathan Voth 38:24, 86. Daniel Ochs 46:03.

HC men

top McPherson

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team snapped a three-game losing streak, topping the McPherson College junior varsity 4-2 Saturday at Sieber Field.

Down 1-0 at the half, Hesston scored three goals to start the second half. McPherson played just 10 players in the second half because of a red card in the 49th minute.

Itallo da Silva Dias scored two goals for the Larks. Baldo Moreno and Trey Greening each added a goal.

Tanner Unruh had seven saves in goal for the Larks.

Hesston is 4-3 and hosts Garden City Community College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sieber Field.

McPherson JV;1;1;—2

Hesston;0;4;—4

1. M Ryan (unassisted) 11:26

2. H Baldo Moreno (unassisted) 54:05

3. H Itallo da Silva Dias (unassisted) 54:19

4. H Trey Greening (unassisted) 62:07

5. M Jesus (unassisted) 62:58

6. H Itallo da Silva Dias (unassisted) 68:30

Total shots — MC 6-8—14, HC 7-17—24. Shots on goal — MC 4-7—11, MC 4-11—15. Saves — MC: Luis (L) 4-7-11. HC: Tanner Unruh (W) 3-6—9. Corner kick — MC 4, HC 11. Fouls — MC 9, HC 11. Offside — MC 1, HC 2. Cautions — HC: Theo Clement 62:50, Tyler Britt 83:02. Ejections — MC: Lionel 48:19.

Hesston women

blanked by HCC

HUTCHINSON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Hutchinson Community College 19-0 Saturday night in Jayhawk Conference play.

It was the second largest margin of victory for Hutchinson, 5-1. The Blue Dragons led 8-0 at the half.

Samantha Vaughn scored six goals with an assist for HCC. Esther Karhayu scored four goals with an assist. Marah Franke scored three goals with an assist. Chiara Perrone scored two goals. Naomi Waithira scored a goal with three assists. Cheyenne Busker scored a goal with an assist. Cameron Rodriguez and Macy Smith each added a goal.

Hesston was outshot 46-0, 38-0 on target. Chiara Soergel was in goal for Hutchinson.

Hesston is 1-4 and hosts Garden City Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Sieber Field.

Hesston;0;0;—0

Hutchinson;8;11;—19

1. Hut. Samantha Vaughn (Naomi Waithira) 7:53

2. Hut. Esther Karhayu (unassisted) 30:01

3. Hut. Vaughn (Karhayu) 30:57

4. Hut. Vaughn (Waithira) 33:37

5. Hut. Karhayu (unassisted) 35:23

6. Hut. Marah Franke (unassisted) 38:31

7. Hut. Franke (unassisted) 39:30

8. Hut. Macy Smith (Vaughn) 42:31

9. Hut. Vaughn (Cheyenne Busker) 46:31

10. Hut. Vaughn (Waithira) 53:46

11. Hut. Karhayu (unassisted) 54:46

12. Hut. Vaughn (unassisted) 57:39

13. Hut. Karhayu (unassisted) 58:23

14. Hut. Cameron Rodriguez (unassisted) 62:45

15. Hut. Charvelle Henry (unassisted) 64:24

16. Hut. Waithira (unassisted) 77:21

17. Hut. Franke (unassisted) 78:36

18. Hut. Cheyenne Busker (Franke) 82:20

19. Hut. Charvelle Henry (unassisted) 87:30

Total shots — Hes. 0-1—1, Hut. 26-20—46. Shots on goal — Hes. 0, Hut. 38. Saves — Hes.: n/a (L) 10-4—14. Hut.: Chiara Soergel (W) 0-0—0. Corner kicks — Hes. 0, Hut. 6. Fouls — Hes. 0, Hut. 4. Offside — n/a. Cautions — none.

HC spikers

split matches

CONCORDIA — The Hesston College volleyball team split a pair of matches Friday at Cloud County Community College.

Hesston downed the Bethany junior varsity in four sets — 25-27, 25-18, 25-13, 25-19; and fell to host Cloud County 25-13, 25-17, 25-19.

For Cloud County against Hesston, Geraldyn Palacios had 13 kills. Jaycee Burghart set 29 assists and had 19 digs. Delany Herold had 10 digs. Grace Messenger downed three blocks.

Hesston is 6-8 and hosts Johnson County Community College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Yost Center in Jayhawk Conference play.

TENNIS

Kansas Tennis

Coaches Association

Prep Girls’ Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (last week 1), 2. Blue Valley North (2), 3. Blue Valley West (3), 4. Manhattan (4), 5. Blue Valley (NR). Others: Lawrence Free State (5), Blue Valley Northwest, Olathe West.

Class 5A — 1. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (1), 2. McPherson (4), 3. Salina South (2), 4. Salina Central (3), 5. Bishop Carroll (5). Others: St. James Academy, Topeka Seaman, Andover.

Class 4A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Buhler (2), 3. Independence (3), 4. Circle (4), 5. Wellington (5). Others: Smoky Valley, Topeka Hayden, Wichita Trinity Academy.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Kansas City Christian (1), 2. Conway Springs (2), 3. HESSTON (3), 4. Salina Sacred Heart (5), 5. Central Plains (4). Others: Sterling, Ellsworth, Wichita Independent.