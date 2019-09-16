After several attempts to secure grant funding for new equipment, the Newton Fire Department was successful in getting an Assistance to Firefighters Grant that will mean new breathing equipment.

Newton Fire/EMS has received a $154,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The grant will be used to purchase National Fire Protection Association-compliant self-contained breathing apparatus, spare bottles and masks.

Newton’s application was one of more than 8,400 in a competitive process. Chief Steve Roberson gave credit to the department’s budget support team for their diligence in pursuing grant funding.

“We had been unsuccessful for several years, but these guys never gave up, and their efforts have finally paid off,” Roberson said. “This funding will ensure our personnel have the personal protective equipment necessary to perform their duties in the service of our citizens.”

The primary goal of the AFG is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and nonaffiliated emergency medical service organizations. Since 2001, AFG has helped firefighters and other first responders obtain critically needed equipment, protective gear, emergency vehicles, training and other resources necessary for protecting the public and emergency personnel from fire and related hazards.