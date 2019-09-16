'Informed Women' to meet

Harvey County Clerk Rick Piepho speaks about his local responsibilities and his role as president of the Kansas County Clerks at the next meeting of the Informed Women of Harvey County at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 2001 Windsor Drive (across from Northridge Elementary school).

Piepho recently made an appearance before the Kansas legislature. "Informed Women" and men are encouraged to attend, learn and ask questions.

Church hosting community party

Join Immanuel Baptist Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 21 at 1515 Anderson for free games, food and fun. There will also be a drawing for a free Walmart gift card. If you have questions, please call 316-283-6200.

D-FY to meet

The next coalition meeting for Harvey County D-FY will be from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at Trinity Heights, 1200 Boyd Ave.