The Jaso family will celebrate 100 years of living in Newton with a reunion to be held Oct. 5 at St. Mary's.

Joseph Jaso and his uncle, Manuel Jaso, are on the planning committee for the reunion. Also on the committee is Manuel's cousin, Stanley Estrada, who is the son of Belen and Joaquin "Chuck" Estrada, who owned Chuck's Familia restaurant.

"We're a close family," Joseph said. "We all visit each other, we're all still in Newton and we have a good rapport with everybody."

The family's history in Newton started with Canuto and Alberta Jaso, who immigrated from Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico, to El Paso, Texas, in 1904. Canuto worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and his family lived in a box car — including sons Magdaleno, Raymundo and Manuel (for whom the current Manuel Jaso is named).

In 1916, Manuel came to Newton to work for the railroad while still a teenager. A year later, he moved to Chanute and died of influenza in 1919. The Jasos traveled to Kansas for the funeral.

"(Canuto's) sister was living in Newton and was married to a Sauceda," Manuel said. "He wanted to come see her, so he stopped in Newton."

Hipolita Jaso Sauceda moved to Newton in 1908 and her husband, Preciliano Sauceda, convinced Canuto and his family to stay and work for the railroad.

Canuto, Magdaleno and Raymundo got jobs at the Santa Fe Railroad round house. Canuto retired from the railroad in 1946; his sons retired in 1962.

Several members of the Jaso family went into the Army, Navy and Air Force.

"The family was really military-oriented," Joseph said. "A lot of our family served our country."

In 1924, Canuto bought a home at 209 W. First St., and the house is still owned by one of his descendants. Through marriages, the Jasos became related to the Estrada, Monares, Florez, Lujano, Sauceda and other families.

"We all lived pretty close together," Joseph said.

Canuto Jaso's mother (who also came with him to Newton), brought a statuette of Jesus as a baby that had been given to her at her birth in 1835 by her father, Bonifacio Amador. The figurine is still kept in the family, 184 years later. Members of the Jaso family gather each Christmas Eve in Newton to put the baby Jesus into a nativity scene.

Magdaleno and Maria Garcia Jaso had six children — James, Raymundo, Luciana, Belen, Mike and Katherine (Ornelas).

"You could go in anytime and visit with them," Estrada said. "They were always available for you."

Maria loved to cook and made sure her grandchildren were well fed and cared for.

"Even if you'd already eaten, you were going to be fed," Manuel laughed.

During the winter months, the family would get together to make tamales.

"As kids, our job was to climb trees and cut branches down so they could line the bottom of the pan with them," Manuel recalled. "That was before they made racks to put in them."

While Magdaleno spoke English, Maria did not — and claimed not to know much of the language.

"I think she understood it more than she let on," Manuel said. "In the summer, we spent a lot of time at their house and at 12:30 p.m., we had to all be quiet because she was on the edge of her chair, watching 'As the World Turns.'"

Magdaleno and his brother, Raymundo, formed a baseball team in Newton, playing first and second base, respectively. The sport was still important to them in their later years. Joseph remembers Magdaleno, his great-grandfather, crossing the railroad tracks with his cane in hand, heading to Athletic Park to watch his nephews play baseball.

"Our grandparents assimilated into being United States citizens," Manuel said. "I'll never forget, every time when I was a kid, grandpa would tease me and ask, 'What are you?' I'd say, 'I'm Mexican, grandpa,' and he'd said say, 'No, son, you're an American and don't you forget it.'"

In the 1920s, Raymundo formed an orchestra, with himself playing the violin, Leonardo Estrada the guitar, Nat Flores the string base, Camilo Avila the guitar, Isabel Romero the mandolin and Refugio Vasquez the trumpet.

"They had stands in front of them with initials on the stands," Joseph said. "They had a full band."

Lidio "Frank" Jaso took over leadership of his uncle's orchestra in 1945 and taught many members of the younger generations to play instruments.

Approximately 400 relatives from all over the United States are expected to come to Newton for the Jaso family reunion.

"I don't think anybody has a count of all the grandkids and great-grandkids," Manuel laughed. "It's unbelievable."

"We always talk about needing to get together because we never see each other except at a funeral," Joseph said.

The event will start with a meet-and-greet time at 2 p.m., dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. and live music starting at 7 p.m.

"Putting it together was not hard, because everybody said they'd help," Joseph said.

"I'm doing it to pay respect to my great-grandfather, my grandfather, uncles, aunts and their families," Joseph said.

"We may not see them all the time, but when we get together it's like we've never skipped a beat," Manuel said. "I could always depend on my cousins if I needed them."