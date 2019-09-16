1. Lay some tracks

While Grand Central started a push recently to seek more grant funding, one other way the senior center is looking to generate more fiscal stability is through more focused, larger fundraising events. That led to the creation of the inaugural Barrick and Kristi Wilson Laying Tracks Gala, which will be held at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Wild Prairie Event Center, 1610 S.E. Third St., Newton.

Attendees at the fundraiser will be treated to light appetizers donated by local restaurants and cocktails, while bands Jazz Play and Johnny Gamble will provide music throughout the night. Fundraising will be done through both a silent and live auction held at the gala. Grand Central board vice president Betty Lanzrath said more than 30 baskets have already been put together for the silent auction, including barbecue baskets, local sports fan baskets (for KU, K-State and WSU), car care baskets and more. Meanwhile, the live auction will include such major prize packages as a private pour at Aero Plains Brewing in Wichita and a weeklong getaway to Las Vegas.

Early-bird tickets will be available for $25 each through Sept. 20, while tickets will also be available the day of the gala for $65. To purchase tickets or for more information on the gala, call 283-2222.

2. Take a ride

The annual Flatlander Bicycle Ride, a benefit for Mennonite Central Committee, will be Sept. 21 at MCC Central States in North Newton.

Every year, an MCC water development project is chosen to bring clean, potable water to an underdeveloped area. This

year’s ride will support the drilling of borehole wells in a village in Nigeria.

Rider check-in and same-day registration begin at 7 a.m. at the MCC Warehouse in North Newton. The ride begins at 8. Cost is $35 per person, or $75 for a family of three. Register online at mcc.org/get-involved/events/mcc-flatlander-bicycle- ride, or put “mcc flatlander bike ride” in your browser. Call 316-283-5437 for more information.

3. Hit the open road

The annual Ride for the Dogs poker run will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton. Stops include Twister City Harley Davidson in Wichita, PawPrints Pet Supply in Valley Center, Walton Fire Station in Walton, Dan's Cycle in Heston and a final destination at American Legion Post No. 2 in Newton for lunch and prizes. Registration and more information is available at https://www.classy.org/event/9th-annual-ride-for-the-dogs-poker-run/e236346. Cost is $30. Proceeds help care for dogs at the Caring Hands Humane Society shelter.

4. Take a walk

Karen Wall will lead a walk through Greenwood Cemetery, 1100 W. First, highlighting the Anderson family history at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Meet at the cemetery mausoleum. Admission is free. Contact Newton Public Library at 316-283-2890 for more information.

5. Cookout

A community cookout and film screening will be from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19 at First Church of God, 620 Farivew. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. and includes food, OVM letter writing, raw tools demonstration and more. The film "Inside Peace" will be shown at 7 p.m. Bring a dish to share. Admission is free.