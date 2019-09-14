HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Results of games played Friday:
AREA GAMES
Atwood 56, Quinter 6
Bennington 66, Moundridge 20
Canton-Galva 46, Chase County 0
Centre 62, Herington 6
Cheylin 47, Rolla 0
Clifton-Clyde 50, Valley Falls 0
Colby 16, Hugoton 8
Concordia 13, Abilene 7
Derby 49, Salina Central 0
Dodge City 45, Salina South 7
Ell-Saline 40, Remington 0
Ellsworth 27, Republic County 20
Goessel 46, Rural Vista 0
Great Bend 46, Hays 30
Hill City 33, Trego 18
Hillsboro 27, Lyons 14
LaCrosse 14, Russell 12
Leoti 70, Sharon Springs 0
Lincoln 58, Wilson 12
Logan-Palco 32, Wheatland-Grinnell 30
Marysville 56, Clay Center 31
McPherson 47, Winfield 0
Minneapolis 54, Sacred Heart 7
Moscow 45, Golden Plains 33
Natoma 34, Fowler 14
Oakley 44, Syracuse 14
Oberlin 42, Dighton 14
Osborne 54, Hoxie 26
Pawnee Heights 54, Weskan 6
Pike Valley 60, Tescott 0
Plainville 21, Phillipsburg 14
Rock Hills 66, Lakeside 20
St. Francis 62, Holly, Colo. 0
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 66, Linn 42
Smith Center 41, Norton 18
Smoky Valley 8, Haven 0
Solomon 46, Wakefield 20
Southeast of Saline 20, Beloit 12
Sterling 48, Marion 0
Stockton 14, Sylvan-Lucas 12
TMP-Marian 19, Ellis 16
Thunder Ridge 54, Washington County 0
Triplains-Brewster 22, Northern Valley 20
Ulysses 49, Goodland 12
Victoria 50, Central Plains 14
Wamego 28, Chapman 14
Wetmore 28, Southern Cloud 22
FRIDAY HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
HIGH SCHOOL SCORES