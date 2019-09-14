Central Kansas League

Hesston 26, Larned 18

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers edged the Larned Indians 26-18 Friday in CKL play in Hesston.

Hesston led 12-6 at the half.

Jacob Eilert rushed for 48 yards and three touchdowns and added 156 passing with a touchdown. Ben Bollinger added a receiving touchdown.

For Larned, 1-1, Dillan Smith passed for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Mason Perez rushed for 88 yards and a score. Braydon Lemuz and Luke Wilson each caught a touchdown pass.

Hesston is 2-0 and plays Friday at Pratt.

Larned;0;6;6;6;—18

Hesston;6;6;6;8;—26

Scoring

1q. H J.Eilert 1-yd. run (pass failed) 5:11

2q. H J.Eilert 1-yd. run (run failed) 8:40

2q. L Wilson 26-yd. pass from Smith (pass failed) :49

3q. L Perez 2-yd. run (pass failed) 9:26

3q. H J.Eilert 3-yd. run (kick failed) 5:02

4q. H Bollinger 25-yd. pass from Eilert (Bollinger pass from Eilert) 8:56

4q. L Lemuz 4-yd. pass from Smith (run failed) 3:58

Team stats

;Lar.;Hes.

First downs;18;22

Rushing-yards;18-101;49-133

Passing yards;169;156

Comp-att-int;18-31-1;18-33-0

Punts-avg.;3-29.7;2-43.0

Fumbles-lost;2-2;1-0

Penalties-yards;15-102;12-90

Time of poss.;15:16;32:44

Individual stats

RUSHING — Larned: Perez 10-88, Smith 6-14, Lemuz 1-0, Snyder 1-(-1). Hesston: J.Eilert 20-48, M.Arnold 15-45, N.Arnold 9-35, Cox 3-4, R.Eilert 2-1.

PASSING — Larned: Smith 18-31-1, 169 yds. Hesston: J.Eilert 18-33-0, 156 yds.

RECEIVING — Larned: Skelton 8-73, Lemuz 7-62, Wilson 1-26, Perez 1-4, Burger 1-4 Hesston: Werner 8-73, Bollinger 5-62, Cox 2-16, Slater 2-5, Arnold 1-0.

Missed field goals — none.

Halstead 36, Pratt 14

PRATT — The Halstead Dragons improved to 2-0 after a 36-14 win over Pratt Friday in Pratt.

Tied 14-14 at the half, Halstead scored 22 unanswered points in the second half.

Scott Grider rushed for 78 yards and two touchdowns. Lakin Farmer added 53 yards rushing and a score. Carter Hiebert had two interception returns for touchdowns. Doug Grider added a safety.

Halstead plays Friday at Lyons.

Heart of America

Ell-Saline 40, Remington 0

BRAINERD — Luke Parks rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Ell-Saline Cardinals to a 40-0 win over Remington Friday at Remington.

The 2-0 Cardinals led 26-0 at the half.

T.J. Morrical passed for 43 yards and a touchdown and added 55 yards rushing with a touchdown. Keenan Drees rushed for a score and caught a touchdown pass. Owen Bradley also rushed for a score.

Remington was held to 46 yards total offense.

The Broncos are 0-2 and host Inman Friday.

Ell-Saline;13;13;7;7;—40

Remington;0;0;0;0;—0

Scoring

1q. ES Morrical 38-yd. run (Roche kick) 7:20

1q. ES Parks 4-yd. run (kick failed) 6:30

2q. ES Bradley 2-yd. run (Roche kick) 9:27

2q. ES Parks 14-yd. run (kick failed) 6:03

3q. ES Drees 15-yd. pass from Morrical (Carrazco kick) 4:55

4q. ES Drees 5-yd. run (Carrazco kick) 11:54

Team stats

;ES;Rem.

First downs;15;3

Rushing-yards;37-213;31-42

Passing yards;43;22

Comp-att-int;2-6-0;5-15-1

Punts-avg.;3-29.3;6-30.3

Fumbles-lost;2-1;4-0

Penalties-yards;5-20;7-60

Time of poss.;22:20;25:40

Individual stats

RUSHING — Ell-Saline: Parks 16-101, Morrical 8-55, Kramer 8-44, Drees 4-11, Bradley 1-2. Remington: Fasnacht 5-20, Sommers 12-15, 34 6-9, Reese 3-7, Thiessen 1-3, Lewis 4-(-12).

PASSING — Ell-Saline: Morrical 2-6-0, 43 yds. Remington: Sommers 5-22-1, 22 yds.; Reese 0-2-0, 0 yds.; Thiessen 0-2-0, 0 yds.

RECEIVING — Ell-Saline: Kramer 1-28, Drees 1-15. Remington: Fasnacht 3-9, Reese 1-7, Thiessen 1-6.

Missed field goals — none.

Non-League

Sedgwick 61, W.Ind. 6

SEDGWICK — Lance Hoffsommer passed for 215 yards and five touchdowns, four in the first quarter, to lead Sedgwick Cardinals to a 61-6 win over Wichita Independent Friday in non-league play at Sedgwick.

Sedgwick led 30-0 after the first quarter and 54-0 at the half.

Kale Schroeder and Westy Anderson had 87 and 80 rushing yards respectively, each with a touchdown. Ryan Stucky, Qayden Shepherd, Henry Burns, Remington Nold and Noah Becker each caught a touchdown pass. Jayden Towles returned an interception for a score and made a tackle in the end zone for a safety. Gannon Resnik, Colby Mertens and Christian Brown each had seven total tackles. Mertens posted three sacks.

Connor Tillman hit eight of eight PAT kicks and added a 43-yard field goal.

Sedgwick is 2-0 and hosts Sterling Friday.

W.Ind.;0;0;6;0;—6

Sedgwick;30;24;0;7;—61

Scoring

1q. S Stucky 25-yd pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

1q. S Shepherd 8-yd pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

1q. S Schroeder 32-yd run (Tillman kick)

1q. S Towles safety

1q. S Nold 15-yd pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. S Burns 25-yd rec (Tillman kick)

2q. S Jayden Towles 25-yd interception return (Tillman kick)

2q. S Becker 50-yd pass from Hoffsommer (Tillman kick)

2q. S Tillman 43-yd FG

3q. WI #12 1-yd rec (run failed)

4q. S Anderson 68-yd run (Tillman kick)

Sedgwick stats

RUSHING — Schroeder 7-87, Hoffsommer 1-5, Hutton 1-13, Ferguson 1-3, Esposito 3-3, Anderson 4-80.

PASSING — Hoffsommer 14-17-0, 215 yards.

RECEIVING — Wilkes 1-1, Stucky 2-35, Lacey 1-13, Shepherd 1-8, Burns 3-41, Nold 2-24, Crumrine 2-29, Mertens 1-5, Becker 1-50, Schroeder 1-35.

Wheat State League

Goessel 46, Rural Vista 0

GOESSEL — The Goessel Bluebird defense pitched a 46-0 shutout over Rural Vista Friday in WSL play in Goessel.

Goessel led 40-0 at the half and scored in the third quarter to end the game on the 45-point rule.

Kale Funk rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Jacob Hagewood added 51 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Lindeman passed for 97 yards and two touchdown. Caiden Duerksen and Luke Wiens each caught a touchdown pass.

Rural Vista was held to 85 yards total offense, all on the ground.

Goessel is 1-1 and plays Friday at Wakefield.

Rural Vista;0;0;0;x;—0

Goessel;12;28;6;x;—46

Scoring

1q. G Funk 16-yd. run (run failed) 6:20

1q. G Funk 5-yd. run (run failed) 5:25

2q. G Hagewood 6-yd. run (Wiens run) 9:23

2q. G Funk 37-yd. run (run failed) 5:34

2q. G Wiens 17-yd. pass from Lindeman (Funk run) 1:39

2q. G Duerksen 60-yd. pass from Lindeman (Funk run) :44

3q. G Hagewood 3-yd. run (game ended) 8:54

Team stats

;RV;Goe.

First downs;4;16

Rushing-yards;27-85;25-253

Passing yards;0;97

Comp-att-int;0-2-0;3-7-0

Punts-avg.;4-35.5;0-0

Fumbles-lost;4-3;2-2

Penalties-yards;5-45;2-20

Time of poss.;13:57;21:55

Individual stats

RUSHING — Rural Vista: Worrell 10-59, Campuzano 10-23, Davis 7-3. Goessel: Funk 10-155, Hagewood 7-51, Wiens 4-31, Lindeman 4-16.

PASSING — Rural Vista: Davis 0-1-0, 0 yds.; Worrell 0-1-0, 0 yds. Goessel: Lindeman 3-7-0, 97 yds.

RECEIVING — Rural Vista: none. Goessel: Duerksen 1-60, Zogleman 1-20, Wiens 1-17.

Missed field goals — none.