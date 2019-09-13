Pompeo delivered an exceptional Landon Lecture

I watched current U.S. Secretary of State (and former Kansas congressman) Mike Pompeo deliver the noted "Landon Lecture" on Sept. 6, 2019, on the campus of Kansas State University in Manhattan. I found Mr. Pompeo's words very polite in tone, relevant to current events facing America, and his relaying of policy based firmly rooted in the U.S. Constitution and its Amendments as written by man, but "endowed by our Creator, Almighty God" with these certain unalienable rights.

I am neither a Republican nor a Democrat. I am an Independent voter who weighs each candidate on the ballot individually, on merit, and merit alone. I was pleased to see the moderator at K-State introduce former Kansas Senator, Nancy (Landon) Kassebaum Baker, whose father Alf Landon, the "Landon Lecture" is named after. Many young college students never heard of Alf Landon. He was the 26th Governor of Kansas, and he was the Republican nominee for President of the United States in 1936, losing in a landslide to President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

The Landon Lecture features guest speakers who talk about current affairs facing our nation. I have no opinion of Pompeo politically; I will reserve final judgment when Pompeo's tenure ends. However, I must say that Pompeo delivered the current Landon Lecture in a calm voice with a neutral demeanor, which I found refreshingly good.

— James Marples, Esbon

A little perspective

The vote is over, and the no votes won over the yes votes on both (bond) options.

As a person who was a member of the second community vision team this past year, I would like to give my opinion.

At our first meeting, we were asked to prioritize the needs of the district. The number one priority was to lower the cost of the last bond (2017). Another top-five priority was fix up the high school. We spend the next two meetings defining what "fix up the high school" was to be.

As stated by Jason Mitchell in one of his Conservative View opinions (Nov. 22, 2018, Newton Kansan) "the total for the bond kept creeping up until it finally reached $58 million."

That was not good enough for some school members and administration. They decided to add another $22 to $24 million for a new school in south Newton.

Superintendant Deb Hamm should have remembered what she said to Newton Now (Feb. 2, 2017). She conducted a tour of the high school and focused only on the maintenance an improvement needs of the classrooms at NHS, which, as I stated earlier, is what the second CVT group also agreed was a priority.

In my opinion, instead of staying with only updating the high school as the bond question, some school board members, administration and the DLR group — who were the movers and shakers in helping with the bond — decided they wanted a new school along with the NHS updating.

In closing, I did vote yes on question one, based on what my high school employees — past and present — have told me.

— Roger Gillispie, Newton