From Kansas Board of Regents and Army University releases

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Board of Regents launched its Military Articulation Portal Aug. 27. The portal provides a central resource for military members and veterans to explore the course credit available to them at public post-secondary institutions in Kansas. Many Kansas colleges and universities offer college credit for military experience.

“The Kansas Board of Regents is leading the way in identifying academic credit for military service and education, ensuring that soldiers obtain credit for accomplished military experience, education, and training is one of Army University’s strategic goals,” said Col. Ken Hawley, director of Strategic Plans and Policy at Army University.

“Veterans and service members possess a wealth of experience and skills that they have learned in the military,” said Board President and Chief Executive Officer Blake Flanders. “Kansas has been a leader in offering college credit for that experience, helping veterans get a head start on post-secondary programs. I’m excited that we are launching this portal to make it simple to identify available college credit and programs.”

The path to degree completion and career fulfillment is made easier through tools designed by Army University partners like the Kansas Board of Regents. The Military Articulation Portal shows how collaboration and ingenuity among education stakeholders, working on behalf of the soldier and veteran, can produce high quality online tools. ArmyU is developing an enterprise tool, the Credit for Military Learning Database, to integrate military learning credit articulation websites nationally to promote transparency and predictability to soldiers and veterans seeking educational or vocational opportunities.

The regents’ portal is available at military.kansasregents.org. It links specific military occupations and courses to post-secondary course credit within applicable degree programs. It allows service members and veterans to search for college credit options based on their military occupational specialties or by institutions and programs.

For example, a senior military police noncommissioned officer, MOS31B, Skill Level 40, might be awarded as much as 30 hours credit toward a degree at Wichita State University or as little as nine hours of credit at Kansas State University. The difference is course offerings and degree programs at the schools. The portal provides web, e-mail and phone contact information for each institution so students can get more information about programs and credit.

The portal was funded in part by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration.

The nine-member Kansas Board of Regents is the governing board of the state’s six universities and the statewide coordinating board for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions (six state universities, one municipal university, 19 community colleges, and six technical colleges).

In addition, the board administers the state’s student financial aid, adult education, high school equivalency, and career and technical education programs. Private proprietary schools and out-of-state institutions are authorized by the Kansas Board of Regents to operate in Kansas. Visit the Kansas Board of Regents online at www.kansasregents.org.