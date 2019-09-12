Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities

One of the benefits to residents of Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities is the presence of a responsive 24-hour maintenance staff. Although it is a valuable asset to the community, saving both time and money for residents, it is important to understand that calls placed to the Maintenance Department outside of the normal business hours of 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday should be for emergency requests only.

Urgent or emergency service requests should only be made when the situation creates an imminent danger to residents or risks serious damage to property after hours or on the weekends. Examples include an electrical power outage, loss of heating in the winter or cooling in the summer, or extensive flooding in a basement.

In addition to regularly offered services, the Maintenance Department also provides self-help items for the convenience of residents at a minimal cost, and furnace filters are available at no cost. Self-help items may be purchased at the Maintenance Warehouse at 800 W. Warehouse Road, near the horse stables. Also, residents are asked to complete and return the maintenance survey that accompanies each work order receipt. Resident feedback helps FLFHC provide the best service to residents.

Resident appreciation

Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities will celebrate Resident Appreciation Week Sept. 16-20.

There will be several drawings for gift cards throughout the week, as well as other special events. Residents can enter the drawings now at the FLFHC Community Center at 220 Hancock Ave. The week will culminate with a resident barbecue from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Community Center.

Birthday drawing

Have a child with a birthday in September? Come by the Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities office at 220 Hancock Ave. to enter him or her into the monthly birthday drawing. All submissions must be received in the FLFHC office by Sept. 20.

Coloring contest

Children’s coloring contest sheets are available online at www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com and at the FLFHC office at 220 Hancock Ave. Entries must be received by Sept. 20. Contest winners will receive a prize and have their artwork published in the FLFHC newsletter.

Yard of the Month

The Yard of the Month program recognizes residents who spruce up and decorate their yards. Each month through October, Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities representatives patrol villages on post to select three yards to be “Yard of the Month.”

Winners receive a $25 gift card and a Yard of the Month certificate, as well as recognition in the FLFHC Newsletter.

Utilities tip

The average bathroom faucet flows at a rate of two gallons per minute; by simply turning the tap off, more than 100 gallons of water per person can be saved each month.

Watch for more announcements on Facebook, followed by a One-Call Now e-mail message with event details, and don’t forget to follow FLFHC on Twitter. Visit www.ftleavenworthfamilyhousing.com for downloadable forms and other information.