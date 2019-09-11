BC athletics

takes honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second straight year, the Bethel College athletic department was named a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Champions of Character Five-Star Gold Award winner.

Bethel was one of 63 institutions to win the award. There were 180 colleges that were named either Gold, Silver or Bronze award winners.

"It is an honor to be a Five-Star Champion of Character institution for the second year in a row this year," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "The award is a direct reflection upon the coaches who are leading our programs here at Bethel. Their buy-in to the culture we are creating is unbelievable. It's great to have awards like this acknowledge the daily commitment they bring to leading quality programs that produce quality people."

According to the release, “The Champions of Character Scorecard measures growth in training, promotion, conduct in competition and commitment in five key areas with a possibility of earning 100 points.”

The Gold award is given to institutions scoring 100 to 90, followed by Silver at 89 to 75 and Bronze at 74 to 60.

Bethel was one of four members of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference to win the Gold award. There were 11 schools in the conference to receive at least a Bronze award.

"As we continue to build our athletic programs at Bethel College and reach news standards each year, it is very important to note that none of the achievements we are accomplishing would be possible without the amazing student-athletes we have,” Hoops said. “Their investment in being positive representatives of Bethel College and our community is tremendous. They make awards like this a reality."

Thunder signs

two players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team signed two more players as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Players signed were forward Joe Widmar and defenseman Garrett Schmitz.

Widmar is a third-year pro. He spent the 2017-18 season with the Peoria Rivermen of the Class A Southern Professional Hockey League, the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL.

Last season, he played with Fort Wayne and Atlanta of the ECHL and Peoria.

In 105 pro games, Widmar scored 22 goals with 65 assists. He also has two goals with three assists in seven playoff games with Peoria.

Widmar played two seasons at UMass-Amherst, scoring four goals with eight assists in 57 games.

Schmitz is a second-year pro. He spent last season with the Birmingham Bulls of the SPHL, scoring 10 goals with 23 assists in 50 games. He also scored a goal with three assists in eight playoff games.

Schmitz played four seasons at Hamilne University, an NCAA Division III school in Minnesota, where he scored 12 goals with 18 assists in 99 games. He helped lead the team to the NCAA tournament as a freshman.

All-Star

format set

PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL has set the format for the 2020 All-Star Classic at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita.

The classic will be Jan. 22.

There will be four teams — the Eastern Conference All-Stars, the Western Conference All-Stars, the Hammers and the Bolts. The Hammers and the Bolts will consist of Wichita Thunder players.

The format will be three-on-three.

Each team will consist of 10 players — six forwards, three defensemen and a goaltender.

The first round will consist of six running-clock games. The second round will feature the first seed against the fourth seed and the second seed against the third seed.

The top two highest-scoring teams will meet in the finals.

Preceding the games, there will be a skills competition with the hardest shot, shooting accuracy and fastest skater.

The All-Star Fan Fest will be Jan. 21 at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, which will feature a live band, autograph sessions, interactive games and displays from the Hockey Hall of Fame.

After the Fan Fest will be the ECHL Hall of Fame induction dinner.

Legion hosts

golf tourney

DODGE CITY — The American Legion Department of Kansas is sponsoring the 2019 Golf Classic Sept. 28 at the Shawnee Country Club in Topeka.

The entry fee includes green fees, carts, range balls, lunch, a gift certificate and a hole-in-one prize.

The tournament is a four-player scramble with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The tournament is open to the public. Proceeds go to the programs and services of the American Legion in Kansas.

For more information, call Gaylord Sanneman at (620) 290-3482 or Lonny Cook at (785) 286-2134.