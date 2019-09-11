Kansas Volleyball

Association

Prep Rankings

Class 6A — Blue Valley North 8-0 (last week 7), 2. Washburn Rural 4-0 (10), 3. Blue Valley West 3-0 (5), 4. Blue Valley 2-1 (1), 5. Gardner-Edgerton 1-2 (3), 6. Garden City 4-0 (9), 7. Blue Valley Northwest 7-1 (NR), 8. Derby 6-2 (NR), 9. Mill Valley 2-2 (6), 10. Wichita East 7-1 (NR).

Class 5A — St. James Academy 2-0 (3), 2. St. Thomas Aquinas 1-1 (1), 3. Lansing 2-1 (2), 4. Bishop Carroll 2-0 (5), 5. Bonner Springs 3-0 (6), 6. Spring Hill 4-0 (8), 7. Maize South 8-0 (NR), 8. Topeka Seaman 2-2 (4), 9. Andover 7-1 (7), 10. Goddard 6-2 (9).

Class 4A — Andale 7-0 (2), 2. Topeka Hayden 5-0 (3), 3. Bishop Miege 0-2 (1), 4. Louisburg 2-1 (4), 5. Nickerson 7-1 (7), 6. Wichita Trinity Academy 4-1 (5), 7. Buhler 7-1 (NR), 8. Independence 2-1 (6), 9. Circle 1-1 (10), 10. El Dorado 5-2 (NR).

Class 3A — Royal Valley 13-0 (2), 2. Silver Lake 4-1 (1), 3. Beloit 2-0 (3), 4. HESSTON 8-2 (4), 5. Belle Plaine 3-0 (5), 6. Frontenac 2-0 (6), 7. Sabetha 6-2 (NR), 8. West Franklin 2-0 (8), 9. Wellsville 5-0 (NR), 10. Phillipsburg 4-0 (NR).

Class 2A — Wabaunsee 6-1 (1), 2. Smith Center 3-0 (2), 3. Garden Plain 2-0 (4), 4. SEDGWICK 6-1 (3), 5. St. Mary’s-Colgan 2-1 (5), 6. Valley Heights 6-2 (6), 7. Ellinwood 4-0 (8), 8. Maranatha Christian 5-1 (9), 9. Trego Community 3-1 (10), 10. Oskaloosa 8-4 (NR).

Class 1A — Spearville 2-0 (2), 2. Centralia 5-2 (1), 3. Little River 3-0 (4), 4. MOUNDRIDGE 4-3 (3), 5. Chetopa 8-1 (5), 6. Rural Vista 2-0 (7), 7. Thunder Ridge 6-0 (8), 8. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 3-0 (10), 9. Golden Plains 8-0 (NR), 10. Attica 6-0 (NR).

Central Kansas

League Standings

;League;overall

;W;L;W;L

Nickerson;1–0;9–1

Hesston;1–0;10–2

Lyons;1–0;6–2

Haven;1–0;6–4

Pratt;1–0;7–5

Halstead;0–1;6–4

Smoky Val.;0–1;6–5

Hillsboro;0–1;4–4

Hoisington;0–1;3–7

Larned;0–1;0–8

Bethel downs

Sterling

The Bethel College volleyball team is on a two-match winning streak, stopping Sterling in four sets Wednesday at Thresher Gym.

Bethel won the match 25-19, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22.

Bethel was led on attack by the duo of Jordyn Allen and Mia Loganbill with 14 and 13 kills respectively. Gabby Valdez set 42 assists. Ivy Bringer served two aces. Jensen Roth had 21 digs, followed by Bringer with 16 and Valdez with 10. Stephany Meyer downed two blocks.

Sterling, 3-10, was led by Emily Peterson with 11 kills, Annie Connor with 10 and Meghan Mickle with 10. Breanne Akiu set 36 assists. Carmin Butterworth served two aces. Butterworth also had 23 digs, followed by Jordyne Bigan with 13 and Akiu with 12.

Bethel is 4-8 and opens KCAC play at 7 p.m. Sept. 18 against McPherson.

STERLING (3-10) — (kills-aces-blocks) Madaline Carr 0-1-0; Patti Delgadillo 3-0-0; Breanne Akiu 0-0-0; Colleen Meffert 8-1-1; Carmin Butterworth 0-2-0; Jordan Graham 2-0-0; Grace Chavez 0-1-0; Hailee Hoskinson 1-0-0; Eliana Ponce 2-1-0; Iris Cavazos 0-0-0; Emily Peterson 11-0-0; Meghan Mickle 10-0-1; Annie Connor 10-0-1; Jordyne Bigan 0-0-0. TOTALS 47-6-3.0.

BETHEL (4-8) — (kills-aces-blocks) Amber Mott 0-0-0; Mia Loganbill 13-1-1; Gabby Valdez 2-1-1; Jensen Roth 0-0-0; Stephany Meyer 5-0-2; Jade Gleason 5-1-0; Hailey Hill 0-0-0; Katey Wilhelm 0-0-0; Ivy Bringer 7-2-0; Sage Westerfield 3-0-1; Jordyn Allen 14-0-1. TOTALS 49-5-3.0.

Sterling;19;25;22;22;—1

Bethel;25;20;25;25;—3

Assist leaders – SC: Akiu 36, Butterworth 4, Ponce 4. BC: Valdez 42, Roth 4. Dig leaders — SC: Butterworth 23, Bigan 13, Akiu 12. BC: Roth 21, Bringer 16, Valdez 10.

Hesston falls

to Coffeyville

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team fell to Coffeyville Community College in three sets Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference play at Yost Center.

Hesston fell 25-12, 25-18, 25-23.

Stats were not reported.

Hesston is 5-7, 0-1 in conference play, and faces the Bethany junior varsity and Cloud County Community College at 5 p.m. Friday in Concordia.

Halstead

splits tri

PRATT — The Halstead High School volleyball team split a triangular Tuesday at Pratt.

Halstead fell to Pratt in Central Kansas League play 25-20, 23-25, 25-22; and downed Kingman 25-20, 26-20.

Halstead is 6-4, 1-0 in CKL play, and plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hutchinson Trinity with Conway Springs and hosts Haven and Nickerson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Moundridge

splits tri

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat volleyball team claimed a split Tuesday in Heart of America League play.

Moundridge fell to Sterling 25-22, 13-25, 26-24; and downed Inman 25-19, 25-20.

"We continue to show signs of great things, but are still trying to figure each other out and play together for two complete games,” Moundridge coach Carter Hollister. “I am proud of the way the girls rallied after taking the L in match 1."

Sedgwick downed Inman 25-12, 25-23. The Cardinals’ score against Sterling was not reported.

Moundridge, 5-4, and Sedgwick both compete Saturday at the Goessel Invitational.